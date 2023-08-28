Rwanda Elevates Its Global Football Presence with FC Bayern Munich Partnership

Rwanda is making waves on the global football stage once again as Visit Rwanda, the campaign dedicated to promoting Rwanda's tourism attractions internationally, has proudly announced its platinum-level partnership with Germany's premier football club, FC Bayern Munich. This strategic move solidifies Rwanda's status as the official tourism partner for East, Central, and Southern Africa for FC Bayern Munich until 2028.

This groundbreaking collaboration is a testament to President Paul Kagame's vision of Rwanda forging affiliations with top-tier football clubs, marking Rwanda's third such prestigious partnership alongside England's Premier League giants, Arsenal, and France's Ligue 1 champions, Paris Saint-Germain.

As a prominent aspect of this exciting partnership, the "Visit Rwanda" logo will prominently adorn the illuminated panels encircling the pitch at the illustrious Allianz Arena, boasting a seating capacity of 75,000 spectators. This announcement was made through an official statement by the Rwanda Development Board (RDB), the governmental entity responsible for promoting the nation.

Furthermore, FC Bayern Munich, a club with an impressive record of eleven consecutive national titles and a six-time UEFA Champions League winner, has committed to establishing a football academy within Rwanda as part of this collaboration. While the specific financial details of the partnership remain confidential, RDB manager Clare Akamanzi confirmed this landmark agreement.

Rwanda's Minister of Sport, Aurore Mimosa Munyangaju, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are delighted to be partnering with FC Bayern to support the development of football for boys and girls in Rwanda. We are looking forward to creating the FC Bayern Academy where their expert coaches will be able to share their knowledge of the game with local coaches and players."

Jan-Christian Dreesen, CEO of Bayern Munich, emphasized the significance of this partnership, stating, "Africa is a continent of opportunities. For FC Bayern, it is the next important step in our internationalization."

Over the past five years, the Rwandan government has made substantial investments in the realm of sports with the aim of attracting tourists and investors and elevating the nation's international profile, historically marred by the 1994 genocide.

Clare Akamanzi, CEO of the Rwanda Development Board, welcomed this milestone, highlighting the remarkable progress since the inception of the Visit Rwanda campaign five years ago.

In addition to these esteemed football partnerships, Rwanda has ventured into organizing international sporting events, including the upcoming World Road Cycling Championships in 2025. In March, Rwanda hosted the 73rd Congress of the International Football Federation (FIFA).

The partnerships with Arsenal and PSG have already yielded remarkable results, generating over $160 million (€148 million) and attracting a million visitors, leading to an additional $445 million (€412 million) in revenue, as reported by Clare Akamanzi in March. Rwanda's relentless pursuit of sports diplomacy and tourism promotion continues to flourish on the global stage.