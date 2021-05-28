Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) is greeted by Rwandan President Paul Kagame at the Presidential Palace prior to a bilateral meeting in Kigali on May 27, 2021.

France Offers Tepid 'Apology' to Rwanda During Kigali Genocide Memorial Speech

In an attempt to ask for forgiveness for France's role in the 1994 Rwandan genocide, French President Emmanuel Macron has admitted that France needs to examine the truth.