Sabelo Mkhabela
May. 26, 2020 06:42AM EST
Image courtesy of artist.

Sam Turpin Shares Stunning Video for ‘Sahara Flow’

Watch Sam Turpin's music video for 'Sahara Flow.'

Left-field South African rapper Sam Turpin recently teamed up with filmmaker Katya Abedian for a music video for the rapper's 2019 single "Sahara Flow."

The visual are stunning, showing four models showcasing their awesomeness to a backdrop of healthy flora and, in other scenes, a desert.

"Essentially the song is a metaphor for a spiritual journey that I've been on since I became an artist," Sam Turpin told nataal.com last week. "After I lost my mother in 2011, I had to confront the world and my mind and soul were bombarded with the typical 'Where am I going in this life?' questions. I approached Katya because I loved her work and I knew that she would be the right person to explore this metaphor in a way that shows all the beauty and reality that we may find in this world and beyond."

Abedian told the same publication:

"It was important to me to highlight the unique strength, beauty and presence of each female character and the contribution they bring to the story of Sam's character. 'Sahara Flow' is a soul's journey, protected and guided by spirits that are no longer confined to this earth nor blinded by its distractions. They reflect the higher wisdom that there is no beginning nor end to the journey of our souls, only greater depths and stages of learning, understanding and sensitivity."

Watch the visuals for "Sahara Flow" by Sam Turpin below and stream the song on Apple Music and Spotify.

Sam Turpin - Sahara Flow (Official Music Video) www.youtube.com


Still from 'Road to Yesterday'

Kayode Kasum’s Quarantine Watchlist

From 'Wives on Strike' to 'Goodwill Hunting' here's what the Nigerian filmmaker is watching while stuck at home in Lagos.

Kayode Kasum, like most filmmakers, has been stagnated by the coronavirus pandemic. The director behind the blockbuster Sugar Rush and the critically acclaimed Oga Bolaji was working on the post-production of his upcoming movies, The Fate of Alakada: Party Planner and Kambili—a collaboration between FilmOne Entertainment and Chinese Huahua Media— when the Nigerian government announced the lockdown order.

While post-production on Alakada has concluded, the stay-at-home orders have delayed work on Kambili. "Since the team cannot meet at a single point, we are moving hard drives left and right," he says to me over the phone from his home in Lagos. "It is a challenge, but the beautiful thing about a challenge is, when you make it work, it is fulfilling."

Still from 'Kambili'

Kasum has turned to books and films for an escape from the unpleasant realities of the pandemic. "I have been reading Elnathan's books: Born on a Tuesday and Becoming Nigeria," he tells me. "I have also been reading film directing books, Directing Actors by Judith Weston." However, Kasum longs for the movies. "I miss going to the cinemas; I miss that experience," he says. "There are times during this pandemic that I'm like 'na wa o, I wish I can go to the cinema.'"

Below are five films he recommends you watch during this pandemic.

