Sarz Unveils New Single "Yo Fam!" Featuring Skrillex and Crayon

Celebrated Nigerian Producer and DJ, Sarz, releases his latest single, "Yo Fam!" The track features a dynamic collaboration with internationally renowned dubstep/EDM DJ-producer, eight-time Grammy winner Skrillex, and Nigerian singer/songwriter Crayon. This exciting release not only marks a pivotal moment in Sarz's career but also foreshadows the launch of his highly anticipated album, scheduled to drop in early 2024.

"Yo Fam!" signifies Sarz's transformation from a celebrated producer to a multifaceted artist. The new single fuses the sound of Afrobeats, Afropop, and Ampiano, beautifully combining Sarz's signature afro-fusion beats and Skrillex's unorthodox approach to music.

Crayon, with his distinctive and rhythmic vocals, adds a raw, emotive layer to the song, creating a harmonious blend of talent and creativity. The collaboration between Sarz, Skrillex, and Crayon promises to be a game-changer in the global music scene. Their combined artistry creates a sonic experience, reflecting the ever-evolving nature of modern music.

Sarz, whose real name is Osabuohien Osaretin, has long been recognized as a pioneering force in the Nigerian music industry. His extensive body of work includes production for some of Africa's biggest stars and global sensations. With "Yo Fam!" and his upcoming album, Sarz is embarking on a new chapter in his career.

The album's release is eagerly awaited by fans and music enthusiasts alike, as it promises to push creative boundaries.