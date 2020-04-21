Sauti Sol Share Uplifting Song ‘Brighter Days’ Featuring Soweto Gospel Choir From Upcoming Album ‘Midnight Train’
Listen to a new song from Sauti Sol's upcoming album.
Kenyan Afro pop band Sauti Sol's fifth studio album Midnight Train is out June 5. As part of the album's pre-add/pre-order, comes the song "Brighter Days" which features the Grammy-winning Soweto Gospel Choir.
"Brighter Days" is uplifting in both mood and lyrical content. Sonically, the song borrows from gospel music, but the group's urban aesthetic is not lost. The messaging on "Brighter Days" is that of encouragement and optimism—the type of content the world needs in these times of uncertainty and inconvenience due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and other plights.
The song's music video, which was directed by Ofentse Mwase, documents a studio session between the band the choir. The video was filmed at Downtown Music Hub, a studio located in downtown Joburg and one that is part of South Africa's rich music history.
SAUTI SOL - BRIGHTER DAYS (OFFICIAL VIDEO) FT. SOWETO GOSPEL CHOIR youtu.be
Accompanying "Brighter Days" on the pre-order/pre-add of Midnight Train are the songs "Suzana" and "Disco Matanga (Yambakhana)," which fans have heard. The latter features South Africa's Sho Madjozi and the duo Black Motion. The guests featured on Midnight Train include US soul singer India Arie, Kaskazini and Bensoul among a few others.
"There is a lot of maturity in the album," states Polycarp Otieno, the group's guitarist, in a press release. "We have come of age and we express how people should perceive us freely after 11 years as professional singers. Every song speaks to an issue that is relatable to everyone."
Midnight Train will be the first release by Sauti Sol under Universal Music Africa, which they signed to at the end of January.
Pre-add/pre-order Sauti Sol's upcoming album Midnight Train, out June 5 on Universal Music Africa on Apple Music.
