Listen to Scoop Makhathini's Captivating and Informative Interview with The Sobering Podcast
South African hip-hop's most popular podcast The Sobering hosts Siyabonga Ngwekazi aka Scoop Makhathini in its latest episode. Scoop discusses with the podcast's hosts—Lil FRAT, Kitso Moremi and Mokgethwa—his journey and purpose as one of South African hip-hop and urban culture's most respected voices.
He touched on his longevity in the game, as he has been active and on top of his game since the 2000s.
"I call myself a representer," he said, "'cause a presenter is really like a cardboard ship. It's fickle, but if you are representing, knowledge is key and when I worked at [the TV show] Street Journal, it was really good for me. Because Maria [McCloy] and Dzino, who ran Rage, were journalism students from Rhodes [University], and they instilled in me that you are so dope naturally, you just have to remember that journalism is what you doing. You not here to be cool, that is a bonus. But if you really wanna be dope, you must be smart."
The radio and TV presenter also discusses the current state of Boyzn Bucks, the hip-hop collective he is part of, which hasn't been active in years. He further discusses his relationship with big name brands and the importance of culture to him, among many other things.
The episode runs for approximately two and a half hours, and take it from us, it's worth every second spent. Scoop had a lot to share and his animated personality grabs the listener's attention, making for an engaging and informative listen.
Stream the entire episode below or on Apple Podcasts and be sure to subscribe.