south african hip-hop
popular
Sabelo Mkhabela
Mar. 04, 2020 07:20AM EST

Scoop Makhathini at Cotton Fest in February 2020. Photo by Sabelo Mkhabela.

Listen to Scoop Makhathini's Captivating and Informative Interview with The Sobering Podcast

Scoop Makhathini discusses his extensive career with The Sobering podcast in new insightful interview.

South African hip-hop's most popular podcast The Sobering hosts Siyabonga Ngwekazi aka Scoop Makhathini in its latest episode. Scoop discusses with the podcast's hosts—Lil FRAT, Kitso Moremi and Mokgethwa—his journey and purpose as one of South African hip-hop and urban culture's most respected voices.

He touched on his longevity in the game, as he has been active and on top of his game since the 2000s.

"I call myself a representer," he said, "'cause a presenter is really like a cardboard ship. It's fickle, but if you are representing, knowledge is key and when I worked at [the TV show] Street Journal, it was really good for me. Because Maria [McCloy] and Dzino, who ran Rage, were journalism students from Rhodes [University], and they instilled in me that you are so dope naturally, you just have to remember that journalism is what you doing. You not here to be cool, that is a bonus. But if you really wanna be dope, you must be smart."

The radio and TV presenter also discusses the current state of Boyzn Bucks, the hip-hop collective he is part of, which hasn't been active in years. He further discusses his relationship with big name brands and the importance of culture to him, among many other things.

The episode runs for approximately two and a half hours, and take it from us, it's worth every second spent. Scoop had a lot to share and his animated personality grabs the listener's attention, making for an engaging and informative listen.

Stream the entire episode below or on Apple Podcasts and be sure to subscribe.



south africa music hip-hop the sobering scoop makhathini siyabonga ngwekazi south african hip-hop
popular

AKA and Rouge Connect on New Pop Single ‘One by One’

Stream Rouge and AKA's new collaborative single 'One by One.'

There's just no predicting what kind of song your favorite artists will release. Especially if one of those artists is AKA. The South African hip-hop superstars can drop rap verses that will terrify his counterparts. Or he can just opt to hit high notes aided by auto-tune.

Keep reading... Show less
News Brief

Nadia Nakai and Emtee Spit 40 Bars Over Production by PatricKxxLee on New Single

Listen to Nadia Nakai and Emtee's new single '40 Bars.'

In what's a collaboration nobody expected, Nadia Nakai and Emtee sparr over an instrumental by the rapper/producer PatricKxxLee. The bassline is gloomy and crude, creating a perfect environment for both emcees to scare you with bars.

Keep reading... Show less
News Brief
"Ba Jo" cover art.

Listen to Joojo Addison & Amaarae's Infectious New Single 'Ba Jo'

The uplifting new single from the Ghanaian artists builds on a highlife-style guitar riff and afro-fusion beat work.

Joojo Addison and Amaarae comes through with a highly-addictive new track, "Ba Jo."

The new single from the Ghanaian artists is built on a highlife-style guitar riff and afro-fusion beat work. It sees Joojo Addison taking the lead with a solid verse and hook-filled chorus.

Amaarae comes in with her sultry vocals to bring the track home, as she interpolates Aqua's "Barbie Girl" in a clever way.

Joojo Addison mentions that "Ba Jo" is "a song brewed from the ambience of love and togetherness" The uplifting track was produced by MikeMillzOnEm.

Get into Joojo Addison and Amaarae's "Ba Jo" below.

For more Ghanaian music, follow our GHANA WAVE playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.
popular

Ugandan Journalist in Police Custody After Filming Bobi Wine Documentary

A court in Kampala has charged journalist and documentary filmmaker Moses Bwayo with illegal assembly.

Journalist and documentary filmmaker Moses Bwayo is being remanded in police custody after a court in Kampala, Uganda, charged him and eight others with illegal assembly.

According to Daily Monitor, the trial magistrate declined to handle Bwayo's bail application allegedly due to time constraints and instead adjourned the matter for the following day. Bwayo is currently being held at Luzira Prison, a maximum-security prison in the capital city.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

news.

popular.