Shallipopi Releases Video for the Hit Track "Ex Convict"

In the ever-evolving realm of music, Shallipopi has undeniably carved a niche for himself through his exceptional talent, relentless consistency, and unyielding drive. Recently, fans were electrified by his collaboration with Fireboy DML and Zlatan on the remix of "Elon Musk," showcasing the wave that Shallipopi brings to the industry. However, Shallipopi is not one to rest on his laurels for long, and he has swiftly delighted his audience with yet another exciting, "Ex Convict."

"Ex Convict" derives its inspiration from Shallipopi's personal experience, a harrowing encounter with the EFCC that led to his arrest. This track is not just a song; it is a powerful testament to his unwavering resilience and unique ability to transform life's most challenging moments into creative expressions. Produced by Stringz, Shallipopi's trusted collaborator, "Ex-Convict" promises an exhilarating and emotionally charged musical experience.

As Shallipopi adds "Ex-Convict" to his growing repertoire, he stands shoulder to shoulder with his popular hits like "Elon Musk" and "Sharpiru." This new single shines a spotlight on his artistic versatility, presenting a bouncy and captivating sound that is bound to get listeners moving and grooving.

But that's not all – in a thrilling development, Shallipopi has unveiled the highly-anticipated music video for "Ex-Convict." This track is a standout feature on his recently released Planet Pluto EP, and the cinematic visual was expertly directed by none other than TG Omori.

Watch "Ex Convict" music video here: