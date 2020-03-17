Shane Eagle Releases Imraan Christian-Directed Visuals for ‘PARIS’ Featuring Nasty C
Watch Shane Eagle and Nasty C's Imraan Christian-directed music video for 'PARIS.'
Shane Eagle enlisted the scrupulous eye of Imraan Christian. The Cape Town filmmaker and photographer has positioned himself as a conceptual storyteller who depicts black people (especially Coloured people) with the care they deserve, but are usually denied in most mainstream media.
Shane Eagle has never been one to half-step when it comes to his music videos. He has constantly worked with like-minded director Armsdeal for his visuals which to expand on the stories he tells in his music. A great example is the audio visual project "YellowVerse."
In this latest visual for the song "PARIS," the South African emcee's visions are interpreted by Imraan Christian. The video, which was filmed in the Cape Town neighborhood of Hangberg, tells an open-ended story in which Shane Eagle references childhood, which is a common theme in his music and videos. The story is enhanced by visual effects that add elements of fantasy and science fiction to the story that culminates in Shane getting baptized by a character he encounters as a boy earlier in the video.
The video manages to maintain the raw street-centric energy of the song as the story mentioned above is intercut with performance scenes filmed in the streets of Hangberg where Shane Eagle is flanked by a group of young people.
"PARIS" is a single from Shane Eagle's latest offering, the 23-track album Dark Moon Flower, released in 2019. The song saw Shane sparring with one of his peers, Nasty C. Both rappers are considered top tier lyricists of this generation, and fans had been longing for a collaboration between the two of them.
Watch the music video for "PARIS" below and stream Dark Moon Flower underneath.
Shane Eagle "PARIS" ft. Nasty C (Official Video) youtu.be