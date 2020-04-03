south african hip-hop
News Brief
Sabelo Mkhabela
Apr. 03, 2020 04:57AM EST

All of Skwatta Kamp’s Albums are Now on Streaming Platforms

You can now stream all of South African legendary group Skwatta Kamp's albums.

Skwatta Kamp recently shared news with their fans that all of their six studio albums can now be streamed on Apple Music, Spotify and other platforms.

From their debut album Skwatta Kamp-ain (2001) to their very last Fair & Skwear (2009) and everything in between—Khut en Joyn (2002), Mkhukhu Funkshen (2003), Wash' Umkhukhu (2004) and Bak On Kampus (2007).

The crew already has an Apple Music curated playlist of Essentials in case you need an introduction and a taste of what the seven-member crew is about.

Read: Cashtime Life Just Released Its Whole Catalog on Streaming Platforms

Skwatta Kamp is credited as the first hip-hip outfit in South Africa to make it to the country's mainstream music scene. They won a SAMA for their album Khut en Joyn in 2003 and for the album Mkhukhu Funkshen the following year.

Their hit "Umoya" is an era-defining hit and a stone cold South African hip-hop classic. Two of their albums Khut en Joyn and Mkhukhu Funkshen are considered SA hip-hop classics by many hip-hop heads.

Skwatta Kamp lost their member Flabba in 2015 and another member Infadizzle has since left. Relo, who appears on countless SK records, is still a part of the crew which still performs and has a recorded EP that could be released anytime. Skwatta Kamp paved the way for the country's hip-hop superstars alongside other pioneers like HHP, Amu, Mr Selwyn, who were all playing in the major league in the 2000s. Skwatta Kamp was inducted onto the South African Hip Hop Musuem Wall of Fame last year, alongside other pioneers.

Stream the whole Skwatta Kamp catalog on Apple Music and Spotify.


