Somalia’s Government Bans TikTok & Telegram

The Somalian government has banned popular social media platforms TikTok and Telegram, along with the online betting site 1XBET, citing their alleged use by "terrorists" for propaganda purposes. This decision comes as the government prepares for the second phase of its military offensive against the radical Islamist group al-Shabaab, which has been engaged in a prolonged insurgency against the central government in Mogadishu for over 15 years.

The Ministry of Communication and Technology released a statement on Sunday, ordering internet service providers to block access to TikTok, Telegram, and 1XBET by August 24th. Failure to comply with this directive may result in legal actions, the specifics of which were not disclosed.

According to the Ministry, these platforms are being exploited by "terrorists" and "groups spreading immorality" to disseminate violent images, videos, and misleading information to the public. President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has vowed to rid Somalia of the jihadist threat.

"In a bid to accelerate the war against the terrorists who have caused immense suffering to the Somalia people, the Minister of Communication and Technology has instructed Internet service providers to suspend TikTok, Telegram, and 1XBET betting applications. These platforms have been used by terrorists and groups responsible for promoting immoral activities to circulate graphic content and mislead society," the Ministry's statement read.

The Somalian government's offensive against the al-Qaeda-affiliated al-Shabaab began in August of the previous year, with the military joining forces with local clan militias, supported by African Union troops and U.S. airstrikes. While al-Shabaab was pushed out of the capital, Mogadishu, in 2011, the group still controls vast rural areas. It continues to carry out deadly attacks on civilian, political, and military targets despite government efforts.

It is worth noting that al-Shabaab insurgents have been known to use TikTok and Telegram to share information about their activities, including videos, press releases, and audio interviews with their leaders. In 2022, the Somalian government had previously ordered Internet Service Providers to block al-Shabaab-related websites, but some platforms remained accessible globally.