Amapiano Maestro Kabza De Small Dominates 29th South African Music Awards

Amapiano sensation Kabza De Small emerged as the standout performer at the 29th South African Music Awards (SAMAs), held at Sun International’s SunBet Arena in Pretoria. The event, presented in collaboration with the inaugural Africa Feat, witnessed a last-minute venue change after the KwaZulu-Natal government withdrew from hosting.

Kabza De Small seized the spotlight, securing multiple victories, while gospel singer Ntokozo Mbambo followed closely with three prestigious awards, including Female Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Best Contemporary Faith Album.

The late AKA posthumously received accolades for Male Artist of the Year and Best Collaboration for "Lemons (Lemonade)," featuring Nasty C. His album, Mass Country, was also honored with the Best Engineered Album Award.

Newcomer Myztro claimed the Newcomer of the Year title for 2.0 Nkwari, and Makhadzi triumphed in the Best Traditional Album category with African Queen 2.0. Solo artist Mörda showcased his versatility, securing victories in the Best Dance Album and Remix of the Year categories for Ndinovalo, a collaboration with Yallunder. Lloyiso's Seasons earned him the Best Pop Album Award.

K.O's "Sete," featuring Young Stunna and Blxckie, excelled as it received the SAMRO Highest Airplay Composer Award and CAPASSO Most Streamed Song Award.

Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini, and Nomcebo Zikode received the International Achievement Award for their Grammy-winning track "Bayethe."

In a touching moment, Lifetime Achievement Awards were posthumously bestowed upon Mandoza and Gloria Bosman, alongside Ihhashi Elimhlophe and Pops Mohamed for their remarkable contributions to the music industry. Mozambican saxophonist Moreira Chonguiça secured the Rest of Africa Award for his album "Sounds of Peace."

The non-broadcast categories featured Nduduzo Makhathini's Best Jazz Album win, Khuzani's triumph in the Best Maskandi Album category, and Dumi Mkokstad's victory for Best Traditional Faith Album. Bernice West and Nathi claimed Best Pop Album and Best African Adult Contemporary Album, respectively.

Reflecting on the challenges faced, RiSA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi expressed gratitude for the collaborative spirit that allowed the celebration of the winners. Absentees such as K.O, DJ Maphorisa, and Zakes Bantwini were represented, underscoring the significance of the evening.

The SAMAs, hosted by DJ Sabby and Nomalanga Shozi, concluded with electrifying performances, including a surprise appearance by Makhadzi, who, despite not being on stage to collect her award, captivated the audience with a memorable performance accompanied by TikTok sensation Skomota.

See a selection of the winners below or check out the full list here.

Female Artist of the Year

Winner: Ntokozo Mbambo – Lavish Worship

Kelly Khumalo – From A God To A King

Sincerely Anne – To Whom It May Concern

Hle – Take Heart

Thandi Ntuli – Blk Elijah & The Children of Meroë

Male Artist of the Year

Winner: AKA – Mass Country

Kabza De Small – KOA II Part 1

Sjava – Isibuko

K.O – SR3

Lloyiso – Seasons

Duo/Group of the Year

Winner: DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small – Scorpion Kings Live Sun Arena

DJ Maphorisa and Visca – Ba Straata

Venom and Shishiliza – Love Is Pain

Mafikizolo – Idwala

Msaki and Tubatsi – Synthetic Hearts

Album of the Year

Winner: Lavish Worship – Ntokozo Mbambo

Mass Country – AKA

SR3 – K.O

Isibuko – Sjava

KOA II Part 1 – Kabza De Small

Newcomer of the Year

Winner: Myztro – 2.0 Nkwari

Blakka Yut – Unleashed

Sincerely Anne – To Whom It May Concern

Lloyiso – Seasons

Venom and Shishiliza – Love Is Pain







