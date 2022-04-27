The 12 Best South African Songs of the Month (April)
Featuring Lloyiso, TOSS, A-Reece, Kabza De Small, Mellow & Sleazy, and more.
Here are the South African songs and music videos that caught our attention this month.
For more of the best music, check out our Ghanaian, South African and East African music lists here and tap in for our weekly Songs You Need to Hear roundup.
Lloyiso 'Speak'
Republic records signee Lloyiso released his first single of the year. “Speak” is an emotive, piano-laden ballad that, like most of his songs, highlights his soothing voice. “This song was about a bad patch in a relationship I was in. We forgot how to speak to each other,” the talented singer/songwriter shared.
Mzukulu 'Indlela' feat. DJ Tira, Qwabe Twins, Dlala Thukzin and MK Productions
Versatile Maskandi artist Mzukulu explores contemporary sounds in his new EP Phendula. In the first single “Indlela,” he collaborated with veteran DJ Tira, Qwabe Twins and producers Dlala Thukzin and MK Productions for an infectious Afropop-tinged record. Mzukulu previously showcased his knack for Afrosoul on Sjava’s “Eweni” and his label’s 2020 compilation iSambulo.
Intaba Yase Dubai 'Nguye' ft. Malome Vector & Wave Rhyder
Before the controversy about him not receiving royalties from his feature on the smash hit “Mali Eningi” ensued, Intaba Yase Dubai gifted his fans with a new single “Nguye.” The song, as narrated by Dubai, Malome Vector and Wave Rhyder, chronicles a story about a former romantic partner who didn’t appreciate the love given to them. The talented musician also released his first full body of work under Ambitiouz Entertainment titled Amagama.
9umba, TOSS & Mdoovar 'uMlando' ft. Sir Trill, Sino Msolo, Lady Du, Young Stunna & Slade
The hook “namhla senz’ umlando” (which loosely translates to ‘today we’re making history’), along with its accompanying dance, which involves thrusting your hips side to side, has been one of the biggest cultural moments of 2022. After the initial dance video clip went viral, it sparked a social media challenge and stars like Lady Du, Young Stunna, Sir Trill and Sino Msolo jumped on the track. The platinum certified hit has elevated the careers of producers 9umba, Mdoovar and vocalist Toss, and has now received visual treatment for the fans to enjoy.
Mellow & Sleazy x Justin99 'Chipi ke Chipi'
“Bopha” hit-makers and spearheaders of bacardi house-tinged amapiano Mellow & Sleazy put out a new banger simply titled “Chipi ke Chipi.” The song is a standout track off their latest EP Midnight in Sunnyside. The EP boasts collaborations with Madumane, M.J, Sizwe Alakine, the late Mpura and more.
Sam Deep x Playgal 'Kusezo Khanya' feat. De Mthuda, Babalwa M & Sipho Magudulela
De Mthuda and his affiliates and artists signed to his Ace Of Spade imprint have been dropping music every Friday since March. This month, Sam Deep alongside Playgal released “Kusezo Khanya” with De Mthuda, vocalist Babalwa M and guitarist Sipho Magudulela.
Abidoza 'Thina Sobabili' ft. Boohle
Through songs like “Siyathandana” and “Umjolo”, DJ/producer Abidoza and vocalist Boohle have proven to be a hit-making force when they come together. “Thina Sobabili” follows on the same love theme of the mentioned songs and is the first official single to Abidoza’s upcoming album Black Child.
Kabza De Small 'Ziwa Ngale'
DJ and producer extraordinaire Kabza De Small unleashed a new EP Ziwangale. On the title track “Ziwa Ngale,” he taps DJ Tira, Young Stunna, Dladla Mshunqisi, Felo Le Tee, Beast and DJ Exit_sa for an explosive posse cut that seamlessly blends elements of Amapiano and gqom. Also featured on the EP is Nkosazana Daughter, Murumba Pitch, Da Musiqal Chef and frequent collaborator DJ Maphorisa.
Focalistic , Mellow and Sleazy & M.J 'SJEPA'
Focalistic taps producers Mellow & Sleazy and M.J for his new single “Sjepa.” True to the amapiano’s essence, the Pretorian-natives pay homage and reignite the sjepa dance culture that was previously popular in their hometown and Johannesburg.
A-Reece 'The Burning Tree'
On 4/20 lyricist and hip-hop superstar A-Reece dropped a surprise project. The aptly titled “The Burning Tree” is another flawless addition to Reece’s impressive catalogue which has garnered him a cult-like fanbase.
Kashcpt 'DENIMS' ft. Blxckie
KashCPT led up the sequel of his CAPE TOWN RADIO mixtape with the release of the Blxckie-assisted single “Denims.” On the project, KashCPT showcases his diversity as he explores R&B, Afrobeats and log drum-tinged Afropop.
Thee Suka 'Aluwawa'
DJ/production duo Thee Suka have returned with the follow up to their debut breakout song “Mano Mano.” Like their previous single, “Aluwawa” plays out like an emphatic prayer with a Afro-Tech backdrop. The song’s refrain “yizwa imithandazo yethu” is borrowed from the national anthem as originally composed by Enoch Sontonga.
