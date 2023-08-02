South Africa Secures Historic Women's World Cup Knockout with 3-2 Win Against Italy

South Africa's women's soccer team, Banyana Banyana, made history on Wednesday by advancing to the knockout rounds of the Women's World Cup for the first time with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Italy. Thembi Kgatlana emerged as the hero, scoring the decisive goal in early stoppage time.

The match was a rollercoaster of emotions as both teams fought fiercely in freezing temperatures. Hilda Magaia put South Africa ahead 2-1 in the 67th minute, but Arianna Caruso's equalizer from a Cristiana Girelli corner briefly dashed South African hopes. A draw would have been enough for eighth-ranked Italy to progress to the knockout rounds.

However, it was Kgatlana's determination that made the difference. Despite enduring personal hardships, including the loss of three family members in recent weeks, the Racing Louisville forward decided to stay and fight for her team. "I came back from a very brutal injury to be here, to play for the country, to represent every single girl that wanted to be here, to make history with the girls for South Africa," Kgatlana said.

The victory is a testament to South Africa's progress since their debut appearance at the tournament in 2019, where they suffered three group-stage losses. The team's manager, Desiree Ellis, praised her players' resilience and spirit, stating, "They fought like warriors, like the heroines that we know they are. They fought to be historically remembered, and they've made history."



The schedule for the Women's World Cup includes the group stage, which began and will conclude on August 3. The top two teams from each group will advance to the round of 16, scheduled for August 5 to August 8. The quarter-finals will take place on August 11 and 12 in Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane, and Sydney.

The semi-finals are scheduled for August 15 in Auckland and August 16 at Accor Stadium in Sydney, with the final set to be held on August 20 at the same venue. Before the final, a third-place play-off will be held on August 19 in Brisbane.

As South Africa celebrates this historic achievement, they are now poised to face further challenges in their pursuit of glory at the Women's World Cup.