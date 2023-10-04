AKA and K.O Lead 2023 South African Music Awards (SAMAs) Nominations

The anticipation for the 2023 South African Music Awards (SAMAs) is building as the nominees have been officially unveiled. The gala ceremony is scheduled to take place at the prestigious Durban International Convention Centre on November 17 & 18.

The nominees represent a diverse array of musical genres, truly reflecting the vibrancy of the South African music landscape. Leading the pack with seven nominations is the late rapper AKA, recognized for his posthumous album Mass Country. Other prominent nominees include rapper K.O with six nominations, Sjava with four, and amapiano artist Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa with four and three nominations respectively. The latter two artists also earned two nods for their collaborative work as Scorpion Kings.

Sincerely Anne received three nominations for Newcomer of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, and Best Engineered Album for To Whom it May Concern. Ntokozo Mbambo's Lavish Worship is the sole female album nominated in the Album of the Year category. She is also in contention for the Female Artist of the Year and Best Contemporary Faith Album awards.

The hip-hop genre is clearly dominating this year's South African Music Awards (SAMAs), with rappers leading the nominations.

The late rapper AKA, tragically gunned down in February, stands out as the most nominated artist with six nods. His nominations span categories including Male Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Engineered Album, Best Collaboration (for the single "Lemons [Lemonade]" featuring Nasty C), Best Collaboration (for the single "Company" featuring Kiddominant), and Best Produced Music Video (for "Lemons [Lemonade]" featuring Nasty C).

Following closely behind AKA is fellow rapper and friend K.O, who received five nominations for his album, SR3, and the single "Sete," featuring Young Stunna and Blxckie. K.O is nominated in the categories of Male Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Produced Music Video, and Remix of the Year for "Sete," featuring Young Stunna, Oxlade, and Diamond Platnumz.

Sjava's Isibuko album has earned him recognition in the fiercely contested Male Artist of the Year category, Album of the Year, Best Produced Album, and Best Engineered Album categories.

The self-proclaimed Kings Of Amapiano, Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa, have garnered four and three nominations respectively. Additionally, their collaboration as Scorpion Kings has earned them two nods.

The announcement of the nominees, which took place at the iconic Soweto Theatre in Jabulani on October 3, marks the culmination of extensive preparations conducted behind the scenes. Committees comprised of officials from major and independent music labels have been hard at work finalizing rules, judging criteria, and the selection of esteemed judges.

These judges, drawn from various sectors of the music industry, as well as professionals from media, academic institutions, and cultural organizations, will play a pivotal role in determining the winners.

The Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) is the organizing body behind this year's awards, aptly named #SAMA29. These prestigious awards will celebrate the outstanding albums and singles released between 1st February 2022 and 14th April 2023.

Nhlanhla Sibisi, the CEO of RiSA, expressed his pride in presenting the nominees of SAMA29, highlighting their remarkable contributions over 14 months. He commended their artistry, resilience, and tenacity that have propelled them to the top of the South African music scene.

Below is the full list of nominees:

Female Artist of the Year

Kelly Khumalo – From A God To A King

Ntokozo Mbambo – Lavish Worship

Sincerely Anne – To Whom it May Concern

Hle – Take Heart

Thandi Ntuli – Blk Elijah & The Children of Meroë

Male Artist of the Year

Kabza De Small – KOA II Part 1

AKA – Mass Country

Sjava – Isibuko

K.O – SR3

Lloyiso – Seasons

Duo/Group of the Year

DJ Maphorisa and Visca – Ba Straata

Venom and Shishiliza – Love Is Pain

Mafikizolo – Idwala

DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small – Scorpion Kings Live Sun Arena

Msaki and Tubatsi – Synthetic Hearts

Newcomer of the Year

Myztro – 2.0 Nkwari,

Blakka Yut – Unleashed

Sincerely Anne – To Whom it May Concern

Lloyiso – Seasons

Venom and Shishiliza – Love Is Pain

Album of the Year

Mass Country – AKA

SR3 – K.O

Isibuko – Sjava

KOA II Part 1 – Kabza De Small

Lavish Worship – Ntokozo Mbambo

Best Engineered Album

To Whom it May Concern – Sincerely Anne (engineered and produced by Tjaart van der Walt and Daniel Baron)

Mass Country – AKA (engineered & produced by Robin Kohl and Itu)

Kanniedood – Francois van Coke (engineered & produced by Taylor Soundworks)

Blk Elijah & The Children of Meroë – Thandi Ntuli (engineered & produced by Shane, Tshepo, Thandi & Clinton)

Isibuko – Sjava, (engineered & produced by Ruff)

Best African Adult Contemporary Album

Celebrating African Song – Dumza Maswana,

Smile – Choko

I am Gold – S'nazo

Usiba Lwe Gazi – Nathi

Ubuhle Ubuhle – Lethiwe Sithole

Best Alternative Album

Glitch Vol 2: The Future Is Now – uBeyond

Synthetic Hearts – Msaki and Tubatsi

Blue Lawns – The Great Yawn

Leaving All The Time – Bye Beneco

On the Romance of Being – Desire Marea

Best Amapiano Album

Amukelani – Kelvin Momo

Ba Straata – DJ Maphorisa and Visca

2.0 Nkwari – Myztro

KOA II Part 1 – Kabza De Small

Scorpion Kings Live Sun Arena – DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small

Best Classical/Instrumental Album

Live in Europe 22 – CH2

Fire Beast – Vox Chamber Choir and Franco Prinsloo

One Night On Earth – Derek Gripper

Maike – Juliet String Quartet

Sanctuary – Carol Thorns

Best Collaboration

K.O, Young Stunna featuring Blxckie – Sete

AKA featuring Nasty C – Lemons (Lemonade)

DJ Maphorisa and Visca featuring 2woshortrsa, Stompiiey, ShaunMusiQ, Ftears and Madumane – Ba Straata

Morda featuring Oscar Mbo and Murumba Pitch – Mohigan Sun

AKA featuring Kiddominant – Company

Best Pop Album

Things We Don't Talk About – Jimmy Nevis

Heard You Got Love – Jeremy Loops

Game Over – Tyler Page

Seasons – Lloyiso

Petrichor – Amy Lilley

Best Produced Album

KOA II Part 1 – Kabza De Small (producer: Leslie George Theko, Artwork Sound, Da Muziqal Chef, Mdu aka TRP, Stakev, DJ Maphorisa and Felo Le Tee)

Things We Don’t Talk About – Jimmy Nevis (producer: Darren Petersen)

Amukelani – Kelvin Momo (producer: Kelvin Momo)

Lindokuhle – Lindokuhle (producer: Mthunzi, Howard, Herc, Tshepo Morone, DJ Maphorisa, Masiano)

Isibuko – Sjava (producer: Delayde, Ruff, Jah Cool)

Best Produced Music Video

Lemons (Lemonade) – AKA featuring Nasty C (producer: Tebogo Mabaso; director: Nate Thomas)

Sete – K.O featuring Young Stunna & Blxckie (producer: K.O, Tsholofelo Moremedi, Ted Magerman; director: Ted Magerman)

Be Free – Desire Marea (producer: Will Nicholson; Director: Imraan Christian

Been Thinking – Tyla (producer: Jimi Adesanya; director: Meiji Alabi)

Shine – Elaine (producer: Shayna Gianelli; director: Jesse Ray Diamond)

Best Reggae Album

Unleashed – Blakka Yut

Youth's Cry – Botanist Mr Lamington

Red Carpet Live – Maximum Stylez

Flight More Riddim – Blackness Blue Productions

Healing – Lavoro Duro

Beste Kontemporere Musiek Album

Sing, Hoop, Weerklink – Prop

Skree Net Sag – Alter Ego

Ep In F – Herman Kleinhans

Jagvat – Jan Rhaap

Toe Roep Ek Jou Naam – Jan Blohm & Ryno Velvet

Remix of the Year

Ndinovalo – Morda

Sete – K.O featuring Young Stunna, Oxlade & Diamond Platnumz

Hayii Citizen Deep Remix – Citizen Deep X Mzux Maen ft Yasmin Levy

Au Dede – Karyendasoul

Tobesta Remake – Myztro featuring Focalistic, Daliwonga, Shaunmusiq and Ftears

Rest of Africa Award

Sad Romance – CKay

Timeless – Davido

Worry – Lyre

Dynastie – Ferre Gola

Sounds of Peace – Moreira Chonguiça

Best Gqom Album

Meeting with the King – DJ Lag

Fikelephi – Sizwe Mdlalose

Love & Light – Cairo CPT

Nande 2.0 – DJ Sandiso

Ithuba – Newlandz Finest

Best African Indigenous Faith Album

Emmanuel – JTG Gospel Choir

Mantswe A Supileng – Spiritual Gospel Choir

Ikhoni Mfuyo – In Zion of Christ

Ba Ya Mo Nyatsa – Wacha Mkhukhu Wachumlilo

Ntate Le Rato La Hao – Ingqayizivele Gospel Choir

Best Hip Hop Album

Religion – MashBeatz

Mass Country – AKA

SR3 – K.O

Life is Gangsta – Thato Saul

Diaspora – Maglera Doe Boy

Best Jazz Album

In the Spirit of Ntu – Nduduzo Makhathini

Isambulu – Linda Sikhakhane

Blk Elija & The Children of Meroe – Thandi Ntuli

The 1st Gospel – Mthunzi Mvubu

Finish the Sun – Shane Cooper and Mabuta

Best Kwaito Album

Speak n Vrostaan – Kwesta and Kabza De Small

R Mashesha – Big Nuz

I Am Who I Am – Nkiyase

Jukebox – Shisaboy

Barabbas – Taylor K

Best Maskandi Album

Umqhele Nethawula – Khuzani

Ngeke Ungiphathe – Menzi

Is’khiye Se-Coldroom – Thokozani Langa

Iphakade Lami – Abafana Bakamgqumeni

Home Alone – Inkos'yamagcokama

Best R&B Album

But Could The Moments in Between – Ndumiso Manana

Germander II – Lesego Kyle Mnyandu

4LUV (Deluxe) – Sihle Sithole

Bad Weather – Nanette Siphesihle

Passion Fruit – Kabomo

Best Traditional Album

African Queen 2.0 – Makhadzi

Ke Bone Molelo O Timile – MmaAusi

A Reyeng Bahurutshe – Oarabele France Makgore

Obe Happy – Molebatsi Tsotetsi

Inkabi Nation – Big Zulu

Best Adult Contemporary Album

Dark Secrets – Louise Carver

Bait For Steps Forward – Nobuhle Ashanti

Memories – Drakensberg Boys Choir

Ndikhethiwe – Vusi Nova

Love – Viwo Kulati

Best Dance Album

Asante – Morda

Next Level – Russell Zuma

The Gospel According to Artwork Sounds – Grain

WL4OM – Bonga Ntozini

A New Dawn – Siyanda Makanya

Best Afropop Album

Isibuko – Sjava

From A God to A King – Kelly Khumalo

Idwala – Mafikizolo

Love is Pain – Venom

Ekhayakomama – Philadlozi Mfekayi

Best Rock Album

Kanniedood – Francois Badenhorst

Fine Thanks, and You? – Russell Coward

Hellcats – End of Days – Warwick Rautenbach/Alessandro Benigno

Fuzigish – Malcolm King

Testify – Basson Laubscher

Best Traditional Faith Album

The Overflow – Dumi Mkokstad

Hoja Ke Sena Wena – IPCC

Ndiyabulela – Tsholofelo Ntuli

The Grace Encounter Vol. 1 – Phumulani Radebe

Sedi Laka – Brown Mosiapoa

Best Contemporary Faith Album

Lavish Worship – Ntokozo Mbambo

Mhalamhala – Brenden Praise

Take Heart – Hle

Restored: The Jesus Collective – The Jesus Collective

Hope – Vincent Jiyane

Beste Pop