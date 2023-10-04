(AKA/Vth Season)
AKA and K.O Lead 2023 South African Music Awards (SAMAs) Nominations
See the full list of SAMAs nominees.
The anticipation for the 2023 South African Music Awards (SAMAs) is building as the nominees have been officially unveiled. The gala ceremony is scheduled to take place at the prestigious Durban International Convention Centre on November 17 & 18.
The nominees represent a diverse array of musical genres, truly reflecting the vibrancy of the South African music landscape. Leading the pack with seven nominations is the late rapper AKA, recognized for his posthumous album Mass Country. Other prominent nominees include rapper K.O with six nominations, Sjava with four, and amapiano artist Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa with four and three nominations respectively. The latter two artists also earned two nods for their collaborative work as Scorpion Kings.
Sincerely Anne received three nominations for Newcomer of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, and Best Engineered Album for To Whom it May Concern. Ntokozo Mbambo's Lavish Worship is the sole female album nominated in the Album of the Year category. She is also in contention for the Female Artist of the Year and Best Contemporary Faith Album awards.
The hip-hop genre is clearly dominating this year's South African Music Awards (SAMAs), with rappers leading the nominations.
The late rapper AKA, tragically gunned down in February, stands out as the most nominated artist with six nods. His nominations span categories including Male Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Engineered Album, Best Collaboration (for the single "Lemons [Lemonade]" featuring Nasty C), Best Collaboration (for the single "Company" featuring Kiddominant), and Best Produced Music Video (for "Lemons [Lemonade]" featuring Nasty C).
Following closely behind AKA is fellow rapper and friend K.O, who received five nominations for his album, SR3, and the single "Sete," featuring Young Stunna and Blxckie. K.O is nominated in the categories of Male Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Produced Music Video, and Remix of the Year for "Sete," featuring Young Stunna, Oxlade, and Diamond Platnumz.
Sjava's Isibuko album has earned him recognition in the fiercely contested Male Artist of the Year category, Album of the Year, Best Produced Album, and Best Engineered Album categories.
The self-proclaimed Kings Of Amapiano, Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa, have garnered four and three nominations respectively. Additionally, their collaboration as Scorpion Kings has earned them two nods.
The announcement of the nominees, which took place at the iconic Soweto Theatre in Jabulani on October 3, marks the culmination of extensive preparations conducted behind the scenes. Committees comprised of officials from major and independent music labels have been hard at work finalizing rules, judging criteria, and the selection of esteemed judges.
These judges, drawn from various sectors of the music industry, as well as professionals from media, academic institutions, and cultural organizations, will play a pivotal role in determining the winners.
The Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) is the organizing body behind this year's awards, aptly named #SAMA29. These prestigious awards will celebrate the outstanding albums and singles released between 1st February 2022 and 14th April 2023.
Nhlanhla Sibisi, the CEO of RiSA, expressed his pride in presenting the nominees of SAMA29, highlighting their remarkable contributions over 14 months. He commended their artistry, resilience, and tenacity that have propelled them to the top of the South African music scene.
Below is the full list of nominees:
Female Artist of the Year
- Kelly Khumalo – From A God To A King
- Ntokozo Mbambo – Lavish Worship
- Sincerely Anne – To Whom it May Concern
- Hle – Take Heart
- Thandi Ntuli – Blk Elijah & The Children of Meroë
Male Artist of the Year
- Kabza De Small – KOA II Part 1
- AKA – Mass Country
- Sjava – Isibuko
- K.O – SR3
- Lloyiso – Seasons
Duo/Group of the Year
- DJ Maphorisa and Visca – Ba Straata
- Venom and Shishiliza – Love Is Pain
- Mafikizolo – Idwala
- DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small – Scorpion Kings Live Sun Arena
- Msaki and Tubatsi – Synthetic Hearts
Newcomer of the Year
- Myztro – 2.0 Nkwari,
- Blakka Yut – Unleashed
- Sincerely Anne – To Whom it May Concern
- Lloyiso – Seasons
- Venom and Shishiliza – Love Is Pain
Album of the Year
- Mass Country – AKA
- SR3 – K.O
- Isibuko – Sjava
- KOA II Part 1 – Kabza De Small
- Lavish Worship – Ntokozo Mbambo
Best Engineered Album
- To Whom it May Concern – Sincerely Anne (engineered and produced by Tjaart van der Walt and Daniel Baron)
- Mass Country – AKA (engineered & produced by Robin Kohl and Itu)
- Kanniedood – Francois van Coke (engineered & produced by Taylor Soundworks)
- Blk Elijah & The Children of Meroë – Thandi Ntuli (engineered & produced by Shane, Tshepo, Thandi & Clinton)
- Isibuko – Sjava, (engineered & produced by Ruff)
Best African Adult Contemporary Album
- Celebrating African Song – Dumza Maswana,
- Smile – Choko
- I am Gold – S'nazo
- Usiba Lwe Gazi – Nathi
- Ubuhle Ubuhle – Lethiwe Sithole
Best Alternative Album
- Glitch Vol 2: The Future Is Now – uBeyond
- Synthetic Hearts – Msaki and Tubatsi
- Blue Lawns – The Great Yawn
- Leaving All The Time – Bye Beneco
- On the Romance of Being – Desire Marea
Best Amapiano Album
- Amukelani – Kelvin Momo
- Ba Straata – DJ Maphorisa and Visca
- 2.0 Nkwari – Myztro
- KOA II Part 1 – Kabza De Small
- Scorpion Kings Live Sun Arena – DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small
Best Classical/Instrumental Album
- Live in Europe 22 – CH2
- Fire Beast – Vox Chamber Choir and Franco Prinsloo
- One Night On Earth – Derek Gripper
- Maike – Juliet String Quartet
- Sanctuary – Carol Thorns
Best Collaboration
- K.O, Young Stunna featuring Blxckie – Sete
- AKA featuring Nasty C – Lemons (Lemonade)
- DJ Maphorisa and Visca featuring 2woshortrsa, Stompiiey, ShaunMusiQ, Ftears and Madumane – Ba Straata
- Morda featuring Oscar Mbo and Murumba Pitch – Mohigan Sun
- AKA featuring Kiddominant – Company
Best Pop Album
- Things We Don't Talk About – Jimmy Nevis
- Heard You Got Love – Jeremy Loops
- Game Over – Tyler Page
- Seasons – Lloyiso
- Petrichor – Amy Lilley
Best Produced Album
- KOA II Part 1 – Kabza De Small (producer: Leslie George Theko, Artwork Sound, Da Muziqal Chef, Mdu aka TRP, Stakev, DJ Maphorisa and Felo Le Tee)
- Things We Don’t Talk About – Jimmy Nevis (producer: Darren Petersen)
- Amukelani – Kelvin Momo (producer: Kelvin Momo)
- Lindokuhle – Lindokuhle (producer: Mthunzi, Howard, Herc, Tshepo Morone, DJ Maphorisa, Masiano)
- Isibuko – Sjava (producer: Delayde, Ruff, Jah Cool)
Best Produced Music Video
- Lemons (Lemonade) – AKA featuring Nasty C (producer: Tebogo Mabaso; director: Nate Thomas)
- Sete – K.O featuring Young Stunna & Blxckie (producer: K.O, Tsholofelo Moremedi, Ted Magerman; director: Ted Magerman)
- Be Free – Desire Marea (producer: Will Nicholson; Director: Imraan Christian
- Been Thinking – Tyla (producer: Jimi Adesanya; director: Meiji Alabi)
- Shine – Elaine (producer: Shayna Gianelli; director: Jesse Ray Diamond)
Best Reggae Album
- Unleashed – Blakka Yut
- Youth's Cry – Botanist Mr Lamington
- Red Carpet Live – Maximum Stylez
- Flight More Riddim – Blackness Blue Productions
- Healing – Lavoro Duro
Beste Kontemporere Musiek Album
- Sing, Hoop, Weerklink – Prop
- Skree Net Sag – Alter Ego
- Ep In F – Herman Kleinhans
- Jagvat – Jan Rhaap
- Toe Roep Ek Jou Naam – Jan Blohm & Ryno Velvet
Remix of the Year
- Ndinovalo – Morda
- Sete – K.O featuring Young Stunna, Oxlade & Diamond Platnumz
- Hayii Citizen Deep Remix – Citizen Deep X Mzux Maen ft Yasmin Levy
- Au Dede – Karyendasoul
- Tobesta Remake – Myztro featuring Focalistic, Daliwonga, Shaunmusiq and Ftears
Rest of Africa Award
- Sad Romance – CKay
- Timeless – Davido
- Worry – Lyre
- Dynastie – Ferre Gola
- Sounds of Peace – Moreira Chonguiça
Best Gqom Album
- Meeting with the King – DJ Lag
- Fikelephi – Sizwe Mdlalose
- Love & Light – Cairo CPT
- Nande 2.0 – DJ Sandiso
- Ithuba – Newlandz Finest
Best African Indigenous Faith Album
- Emmanuel – JTG Gospel Choir
- Mantswe A Supileng – Spiritual Gospel Choir
- Ikhoni Mfuyo – In Zion of Christ
- Ba Ya Mo Nyatsa – Wacha Mkhukhu Wachumlilo
- Ntate Le Rato La Hao – Ingqayizivele Gospel Choir
Best Hip Hop Album
- Religion – MashBeatz
- Mass Country – AKA
- SR3 – K.O
- Life is Gangsta – Thato Saul
- Diaspora – Maglera Doe Boy
Best Jazz Album
- In the Spirit of Ntu – Nduduzo Makhathini
- Isambulu – Linda Sikhakhane
- Blk Elija & The Children of Meroe – Thandi Ntuli
- The 1st Gospel – Mthunzi Mvubu
- Finish the Sun – Shane Cooper and Mabuta
Best Kwaito Album
- Speak n Vrostaan – Kwesta and Kabza De Small
- R Mashesha – Big Nuz
- I Am Who I Am – Nkiyase
- Jukebox – Shisaboy
- Barabbas – Taylor K
Best Maskandi Album
- Umqhele Nethawula – Khuzani
- Ngeke Ungiphathe – Menzi
- Is’khiye Se-Coldroom – Thokozani Langa
- Iphakade Lami – Abafana Bakamgqumeni
- Home Alone – Inkos'yamagcokama
Best R&B Album
- But Could The Moments in Between – Ndumiso Manana
- Germander II – Lesego Kyle Mnyandu
- 4LUV (Deluxe) – Sihle Sithole
- Bad Weather – Nanette Siphesihle
- Passion Fruit – Kabomo
Best Traditional Album
- African Queen 2.0 – Makhadzi
- Ke Bone Molelo O Timile – MmaAusi
- A Reyeng Bahurutshe – Oarabele France Makgore
- Obe Happy – Molebatsi Tsotetsi
- Inkabi Nation – Big Zulu
Best Adult Contemporary Album
- Dark Secrets – Louise Carver
- Bait For Steps Forward – Nobuhle Ashanti
- Memories – Drakensberg Boys Choir
- Ndikhethiwe – Vusi Nova
- Love – Viwo Kulati
Best Dance Album
- Asante – Morda
- Next Level – Russell Zuma
- The Gospel According to Artwork Sounds – Grain
- WL4OM – Bonga Ntozini
- A New Dawn – Siyanda Makanya
Best Afropop Album
- Isibuko – Sjava
- From A God to A King – Kelly Khumalo
- Idwala – Mafikizolo
- Love is Pain – Venom
- Ekhayakomama – Philadlozi Mfekayi
Best Rock Album
- Kanniedood – Francois Badenhorst
- Fine Thanks, and You? – Russell Coward
- Hellcats – End of Days – Warwick Rautenbach/Alessandro Benigno
- Fuzigish – Malcolm King
- Testify – Basson Laubscher
Best Traditional Faith Album
- The Overflow – Dumi Mkokstad
- Hoja Ke Sena Wena – IPCC
- Ndiyabulela – Tsholofelo Ntuli
- The Grace Encounter Vol. 1 – Phumulani Radebe
- Sedi Laka – Brown Mosiapoa
Best Contemporary Faith Album
- Lavish Worship – Ntokozo Mbambo
- Mhalamhala – Brenden Praise
- Take Heart – Hle
- Restored: The Jesus Collective – The Jesus Collective
- Hope – Vincent Jiyane
Beste Pop
- Jona – Bernice van der Westhuizen
- Insomnia – Brendan Peyper
- Loufi Flippen Loufi – Ifan-Luc Carlo Handel
- Hittegolf – Brandon Eloff
- Die Onbekende – Renier van der Westhuizen