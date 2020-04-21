south african hip-hop
popular
Sabelo Mkhabela
Apr. 21, 2020 03:39AM EST
Photo by Sabelo Mkhabela.

With 'I Know What You Did Last Lockdown' beat-tape, Speeka encourages artists to keep creating "if not for your own sanity, then for the rest of the world."

Speeka Encourages Artists to Keep Creating With ‘I Know What You Did Last Lockdown’ Beat-Tape

South African producers team up for 'I Know What You Did Last Lockdown' beat-tape compiled by Speeka.

South African hip-hop producer Speeka invited fellow producers to submit beats they have created during the ongoing national lockdown enforced by the government to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The end product is a recently released beat-tape featuring contributions from the likes of NapTune, TeezyOnTheBeat, DJ Pringle and others.

"The idea for the beat-tape came about literally a day or two before the lockdown began," says Speeka in an email to OkayAfrica. "I figured most beatmakers/producers like myself would be indoors making beats, so I might as well challenge everyone to keep creating and submit the beats they've done and turn it into a project."

Read: Meet Speeka, the Soweto-Based Producer Keeping Kasi Rap Alive

The sound on the 23-track I Know What You Did Last Lockdown varies from boom bap to trap, amapiano and other production styles.

South Africa has a long lineage of talented producers who have shaped the country's hip-hop sound. The lockdown has proven the perfect time for fans to appreciate artists they would normally overlook. The lockdown has given most people time to pay more attention to artists' contributions to music. For instance, the number of Instagram live battles have reminded fans of how far back some artists and producers' contributions go.

But the lockdown has been a challenging time for artists, just as it has for most working professionals. "The lockdown has been quite an experience," says Speeka. "Some days I get amped up and work for hours (on music and other stuff like script writing and video editing, etc). Other days I get all emo and uninspired and just get to thinking, 'damn, the world is really about to end?' An emotional roller coaster, basically."

Speeka encourages artists to just keep creating "if not for your own sanity, then for the rest of the world," adding, "It's clear that our work as artists in general plays a major role in the entire world being able to cope with what's been going down, so let's just keep at it."

Stream I Know What You Did Last Lockdown on SoundCloud.

south africa hip-hop music speeka south african music covid-19 coronavirus lockdown south african hip-hop
News Brief

Gigi Lamayne Releases New Single ‘Stoners Prayer’ in Light of 4/20

South African lyricist Gigi Lamayne shares new single 'Stoners Prayer' to commemorate 4/20.

As promised yesterday, Gigi Lamayne released her single "Stoners Prayer." The song's title is self-explanatory. The emcee is sharing her gratitude to the creator for creating the herb. She opens the song with the lines:

"Dear Lord, thank you for the herbs you grew/ Dear Lord, thank you for the munchies too"
Keep reading... Show less
Audio
Photography by Sabelo Mkhabela.

Here’s a Playlist of All Songs From Nasty C and Emtee’s IG Live Battle

Relive Nasty C and Emtee's Instagram Live battle.

Last night, Emtee and Nasty C went head to head in an Instagram Live battle of their hits. The battle was a moment for South African hip-hop, and the debate is still ongoing about who won.

Keep reading... Show less
Audio
Youtube

The 6 Best East African Songs of the Month (April)

Featuring Sauti Sol x Soweto Gospel Choir, Zuchu, Ibraah, Nyashinski and more.

East African artists put their best foot forward this month with fire releases from the likes of Sauti Sol, Nyashinski, Zuchu and more.

Follow our East African Grooves playlist on Spotify and Apple Music.

Keep reading... Show less
popular
youtu.be

S.O. and Fanm Djanm's 'Headwrap Diaries' Celebrates Collaboration Among Black Women

In her directorial debut, Paola Mathé, enlists a diverse group of creatives for an ethereal music video that celebrates black women.

Creative director and founder of lifestyle brand Fanm Djanm, Paola Mathé teams up with Nigerian-born, San Antonio-based Hip Hop artist S.O. for the visual project "Headwrap Diaries," her directorial debut and the first project in what Mathé describes as a new initiative to highlight the work of black creators.

For "Headwrap Diaries," she enlisted a team of black women stylists, designers, make up artists and more to bring the celebratory song to life visually. "I wanted to show all types of beauty and strength," Mathé says. "It was important for me to show different generations, skin tones, and afro hair texture in such a beautiful, natural way." She worked with costume and set designer Al Malonga who dressed models in clothes provided by Rosario Dawson and Abrima Erwiah's sustainable fashion label Studio 189.

The music video features models Diandra Forrest, Tatiana Cooper and Aluoch Catherine, as well as S.O.'s wife Sophia Otukpe—who is the inspiration behind the song—as well as their daughter Sade Rose. "I wanted to write about my experience as a husband of a Black woman who wore headwraps," says S.O. about the creation of the song. "As I started writing it, I realized that the experiences I wrote about in the song were not only my wife's but all women who wear headwraps."

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

news.

popular.