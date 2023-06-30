Nigerian DJ and producer Spinall who’s earned a prominent position as one of Nigeria's top DJs, has signed a record deal with Epic Records, as confirmed by the company to Billboard.

“Spinall is one of the continent’s best musical exports. A preeminent curator and driver of culture. His collaborations have the potential to take music from Africa to new heights globally, and we are extremely energized about our partnership with him here at Epic,” says Ezekiel “Zeke” Lewis, president of Epic Records, in a statement to Billboard.

“It’s tough when you’ve been independent for a minute. But after discussing with Sylvia [Rhone, CEO/chairwoman of Epic Records] and Zeke, they gave me the most confidence that I would ever need — bringing me on, speaking to me and listening and being so sweet. Sylvia and Zeke convinced me in the first meeting that I’m home,” he tells Billboard.

Spinall commended the label's track record in fostering successful collaborations with diverse talents worldwide, and looks forward to working with individuals who share a genuine passion for music and a desire to spread exceptional music globally.

Following the news, Spinall released his new single titled "Loju," featuring Wizkid. This collaboration holds a special significance for Spinall due to their history of working together to create some of the best Afrobeats records. Spinall expressed great respect for Wizkid and praised his ability to collaborate with artists across the continent. The chemistry between Spinall and Wizkid is evident in their previous joint ventures on songs like "Nowo," "Opoju," and "Dis Love" with Tiwa Savage.

“It’s a very special record because of our history together as partners in making some of the best Afrobeats records. Wizkid is someone I respect a lot. He has done collaborations with everybody on the continent, and he’s still doing it. Every time we link up, the energy is just different. Our friendship is beyond the music”, Spinall says of his frequent collaborator.

"Loju" arrives after the release of Spinall's sixth studio album, Top Boy, which was unveiled four months ago under his own record label and management company, TheCAP Music. Produced by the Blaise Beats, the Amapiano-themes single provides the foundation for Wizkid's signature melodies.

Watch the video for the new single below.