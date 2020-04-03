south african hip-hop
Stogie T Enlists Nasty C, Boity, Nadia Nakai and More, for ‘The Empire of Sheep’ Deluxe Edition

Stream the deluxe version of Stogie T's EP 'The Empire of Sheep' featuring Nasty C, Boity, Nadia Nakai and more.

Stogie T just shared a deluxe version of his 2019 EP The Empire of Sheep titled EP The Empire of Sheep (Deluxe Unmasked). The project comes with three new songs. "All You Do Is Talk" features fellow South African rappers Nasty C, Boity and Nadia Nakai. New York lyricist appears on "Bad Luck" while one of Stogie T's favorite collaborators Ziyon appears on "The Making."

The latter song, the project's highlight, sounds like an epilogue to the emcee's career. He compares his approach to rapping to that of growing tobacco. The song is rich in both expression and wordplay.

Stogie T released The Empire of Sheep towards the end of 2019. The project focused on the state of affairs in South Africa. The emcee tells stories of some South Africans who fought during the struggle against apartheid and juxtaposed it with the country's direction which doesn't inspire hope to its citizens and is a shameful disappointment to those who fought.

The project was well-received by fans. Stogie T highlighted the fan-favorite "Love and War" featuring Lucille Slade as a single and announced he would release visuals for it. Other artists who appear on The Empire of Sheep include Ason, Ayanda Jiya and the deejay P-Kuttah who does the cuts on the opening song "Kill the King."

Stream The Empire of Sheep (Deluxe Unmasked) on Apple Music.


