British Rapper Stormzy and Football Star Wilfried Zaha Set to Take Ownership of AFC Croydon

British rapper Stormzy and football player Wilfried Zaha are set to become owners of AFC Croydon, a non-league football club based in South London. The duo, along with former Crystal Palace head of player care Danny Young, have formed a three-person consortium that has reached an agreement to acquire the assets of the team.

AFC Croydon Athletic currently competes in the Combined Counties Football League Premier South Division, which is the ninth tier of English football. The club's Mayfield Stadium has a capacity of 3,000, with 300 seats. This venture brings Stormzy and Zaha back to their childhood hometown, where they both grew up.

In a statement, the consortium announced, 'Wilfried Zaha, Stormzy, and Danny Young have exchanged contracts with the existing ownership of AFC Croydon Athletic to acquire the assets of the club. The consortium aims to own, operate, and develop its beloved childhood football club. They are thrilled about the opportunity to contribute to the community that provided them with opportunities and hope to involve the entire community in this exciting journey.'

While the completion of the transaction is subject to legislative and governance procedures, the consortium members are eager to turn AFC Croydon into a community asset. Further updates will be provided by the consortium upon completion, and no additional comments will be made at this time.

Stormzy, 29, who hails from Thornton Heath, has been vocal about his commitment to community development in the area. He has previously made substantial donations, including £500,000 through his Merky Foundation to fund educational scholarships for disadvantaged students. Earlier this year, he also established Merky FC, an initiative aimed at increasing the representation of black and ethnic minority individuals in the football industry.

As for Zaha, his future in football remains uncertain. The 30-year-old player has yet to decide on a new four-year contract worth £200,000 per week that has been offered by Crystal Palace. Speculations surrounding his next move include a potential £30 million per year offer from Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr, as well as interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

The involvement of Stormzy and Zaha in AFC Croydon represents a unique fusion of music, sports, and community, and their acquisition of the club's assets signals a new chapter for the team and the local area they both call home.