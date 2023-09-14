In a showcase of emerging talent across diverse sectors, TIME100 Next, an extension of TIME Magazine's renowned TIME 100 franchise, has unveiled its 2023 list of 100 trailblazers who are reshaping the world. Launched in 2019, TIME100 Next is committed to recognizing individuals who are on the cusp of greatness and embody the potential of tomorrow's leaders.

In a statement, the publication affirmed its mission to not merely reflect the present but to propel society forward by showcasing the possibilities of the future. The annual franchise spotlights leaders in health, climate, business, sports, the arts, and more, providing a glimpse into what the future holds.

One standout artist on this prestigious list is Tems, a celebrated popstar whose unique musicality has captivated audiences worldwide. With notable releases like the R&B album, If Orange Was a Place, and the global summer anthem "Essence" alongside Afrobeats sensation Wizkid, Tems has secured Grammy and multiple BET awards. The 2022 BMI Impact Award winner, Tems, has earned her place as a singular artist, as acclaimed singer-songwriter Mary J. Blige attests.

Another remarkable figure in the Time100 Next class of 2023 is Dr. Toyin Ajayi, the co-founder and CEO of Cityblock Health, a tech-driven healthcare provider dedicated to improving health outcomes for marginalized communities confronting systemic challenges.

Sierra Leone's Chief Minister has also been acknowledged for his outstanding contributions to education, technology, and innovation in his nation. The Chief Minister, Mr. Sengeh, expressed his gratitude to Melinda French Gates for the recognition and thanked Sierra Leone's President, Julius Maada Bio, for his support of young leaders in governance.

In a nod to Kenya's exceptional talent, Mercy Mutemi and John Chweya have earned their places on the TIME100 Next 2023 list under the advocacy category. Mutemi has taken on Meta, Facebook's parent company, in significant legal battles representing Kenya-based outsourced moderators. Her efforts have resulted in groundbreaking rulings, affirming Kenya's jurisdiction over Meta.

John Chweya's remarkable journey from collecting recyclables at a young age to leading Kenya's Waste Pickers Association with 36,000 members has been recognized by TIME100. His advocacy for environmental sustainability was spotlighted at a U.N. conference in Paris.

Duaa Tariq, founder of the art group ColorSudan, has also garnered attention for her role as a woman human rights defender and artist. Despite facing legal challenges, her anti-war graffiti and efforts to help children cope with trauma have been hailed as courageous by the 2023 TIME100 Next list.

The editor at TIME commended Tariq's unwavering dedication, emphasizing the solidarity of young activists in her neighborhood. As these rising stars continue to make their mark, TIME100 Next celebrates their potential to shape a brighter future.