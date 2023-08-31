Teni Releases Feel Good Summer Anthem "Lanke"

Nigerian music sensation Teni, known for her chart-topping hits and vibrant personality, has just dropped a new track titled "Lanke," this feel-good banger was expertly produced by none other than the renowned Blaisebeatz, whose impressive portfolio includes collaborations with music heavyweights like Wizkid, Davido, Asake, and Ty Dolla Sign. In tandem with the release, Teni has also unveiled the official music video, shot in the captivating landscapes of Ghana and directed by Syx.

"Lanke" is a musical voyage set against a backdrop of ethereal synth melodies and a warm, pulsating bassline. The track effortlessly blends Afropop percussion with Teni's versatile and genre-spanning vocals, creating an irresistible sonic experience. Sunny harmonies and an uplifting chord progression infuse the song with a heartwarming vibe, making it the perfect soundtrack for those sun-soaked summer days.

Teni shares the inspiration behind "Lanke," saying, "Life has its ups and downs. Enjoy the moment, whether you're up or down. Feel good, regardless of what life throws at you. Omo Lanke is someone who owns a wheelbarrow. You never see a person who owns a wheelbarrow drive straight. Good or bad, we keep pushing, we don't stop, we keep going. We appreciate the good, we learn from the bad."

Born as Teniola Apata, Teni hails from a musical family and is the younger sister of veteran Nigerian musician Niniola. She burst onto the Nigerian music scene with her hit track "Fargin" and won the hearts of fans with her captivating video freestyles, which she shared on her social media platforms.

Between 2016 and 2019, Teni's career skyrocketed. She released hit songs like "Askamaya" and "Case," both receiving rave reviews from the public. In 2018, she was honored with the Rookie of the Year award at the prestigious Headies Awards. Teni's debut album, "Wondaland," is a testament to her musical journey, capturing her experiences in various cities including Lagos, Abuja, London, and New York.

In a remarkable achievement, in October 2022, the Nigerian government bestowed upon Teni the highest honor for a Nigerian citizen, the Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) award. President Muhammadu Buhari personally conferred this prestigious Nigerian National Award on Teni, recognizing her outstanding contributions to the music industry and her positive impact on Nigerian culture.