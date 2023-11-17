Teni Unveils Transformative Sophomore Album 'TEARS OF THE SUN'

Afro-pop sensation Teni releases her latest album, TEARS OF THE SUN, available today. Following a string of chart-topping singles, the 16-track LP showcases Teni's unique voice as she explores a celebratory evolution of her sound.

The album features standout tracks such as the feel-good anthem "LANKE" which was produced by the acclaimed Blaisebeatz, (known for his work with artists like Wizkid, Davido, Asake, and Ty Dolla Sign) and the viral-hit "NO DAYS OFF," which has already garnered nearly four million streams and earned a spot on Rolling Stone's Best Songs of 2023 So Far.

The album opens with the autobiographical track "YBGFA (Young Black Girl From Africa)," a poignant tale of Teni's roots set against delicate piano and sublime vocal melodies. Throughout TEARS OF THE SUN, Teni's exceptional vocal talents are complemented by sunny funk guitars and blissed-out synth arrangements, creating a dynamic and uplifting Afropop masterpiece.

From sultry numbers like "DEVIL DANCE" to upbeat dance tunes like "CONTROL" and the recent single "MALAIKA," the album covers a diverse range of musical styles. The closing track, "HOW," serves as an atmospheric ballad, rounding out the album's expansive sonic landscape.

Featuring additional production credits from renowned names such as Rymez, Debonair Dessy, Kukbeat, Yung Willis, and Extremebetz, TEARS OF THE SUN is a sprawling piece that reflects the artist's growth and musical prowess.

Reflecting on the album in a press release, Teni shares, "Life is a beautiful journey of ups, downs, highs and lows; however, in the midst of it all, I'm grateful to be a vessel in this world. TEARS OF THE SUN has taught me about life and has brought many blessings. Life is for the living, people come and go, but remember your time around the sun will surely come, and mine is here and here to stay."

Known for her crowd-pleasing hits, Teni first gained prominence in 2018 with songs like "Case," amassing millions of streams. Her debut EP, Billionaire, followed in 2019, leading to nominations for a BET Award and an MTV Europe Music Award. Teni's acclaimed LP WONDALAND dropped in 2021, marking her move to independence.

TEARS OF THE SUN