The Best Nigerian Songs of 2023

Nigeria's music scene experienced an explosive year in 2023, both locally and globally, as emerging artists left an indelible mark on contemporary Afro sounds. This dynamic blend of talent, charisma, and sonic innovation gave rise to a tapestry of chart-topping hits resonating worldwide.

The genre maintained its creative vigor throughout the year, witnessing breakthroughs for new stars, record-breaking achievements, and the unwavering consistency of established acts.

Within this mosaic of musical excellence, diverse voices emerged, each contributing a unique hue to the canvas of Nigerian music. From Odumodublvck's Afrobeat-infused "Declan Rice" to Blaqbonez's mind-blowing single "Like Ice Spice" from the highly anticipated album Emeka Must Shine, the featured artists in this lineup showcase the rich spectrum of genres within the Nigerian music scene.

As we embark on this sonic expedition, join us in exploring the hits that defined 2023. From the groovy tunes of Fireboy's "Yawa" to the fusion of fuji and amapiano in Wande Coal and Olamide's "Kpe Paso," each track serves as a testament to the vibrancy and diversity of the Nigerian music landscape.

Bnxn — "Gwagalada" BNXN has proven himself to be a rising star among his peers, cementing his name this year not only with his project but also with his smash hit "Gwagwalada." The song features two heavyweight singers in the music industry, Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez, delivering marvelous verses to this catalog. The song has amassed 33 million streams on Spotify alone and has become one of the biggest hits of the year.

Kizz Daniel — "My G" Accompanied by a viral social media challenge analyzing the worth of personal outfits, the song "My G" is one of the biggest tracks from Kizz Daniel's recent second studio collection, tagged 'Maverick.' Released in October, its popularity among Nigerian audiences solidifies it as one of the best songs of the year.

Rema — "Charm" After the previous year’s success, Rema started this 2023 with blockbuster records like "Holiday" and "Reason You." The award-winning Nigerian singer-songwriter, Rema, is arguably the youngest top-notch Nigerian singer at the top of his game in Africa. The massive record "Charm," part of his extended playlist called "Rave & Roses EP," has garnered 55 million views on YouTube since its release in April.

Odumodublvck — "Declan Rice" Nigerian singer and rapper, Odumodublvck, one of the breakout acts of the years, took over the charts with his viral song named after Arsenal football player Declan Rice. His vocals shine throughout the track, delivering heartfelt lyrics that resonate with listeners. The song effortlessly combines elements of Afrobeat, trap, and contemporary pop, creating a sound that is both refreshing and captivating. The song was further used during the unveiling of Declan Rice’s signing to Arsenal.

Blaqbonez — "Like Ice Spice" From his long-awaited album, "Emeka Must Shine," heavyweight Nigerian rap phenomenon and songwriter, Blaqbonez, delivered a mind-blowing single, "Like Ice Spice." Furthermore, this single is proof of Blaqbonez's musical diversity as he expertly rode the Afrobeat instrumental, creating an enthralling tune and a viral challenge on TikTok.

Fireboy — "Yawa" YBNL Nation signee, Fireboy DML, is a top-notch vocalist, and songwriter. Rising again with full energy after the release of "Someone (2023)," the megastar dropped this euphoric and classic melody "YAWA," exploring the complexities of love and the consequences of a strained relationship. The song opened with a captivating blend of Afrobeat-inspired instrumentals, setting the stage for Fireboy DML’s soulful and evocative vocals.

Kpe Paso — "Wande & Olamide" Nigerian singer-songwriter, Wande Coal, released “Kpe Paso” in February, featuring Olamide, a well-known Nigerian singer and YBNL Nation gaffer. It's a Fuji genre blended in a mid-tempo Amapiano form that set the Vertran star back at the top of the playlist.

Davido — "Unavailable" Unarguably one of the most viral songs of 2023, "Unavailable" is widely embraced by Africans around the world. Davido features South African artist Musa Keys, delivering a groovy tune and a viral dance step. The song is also a track from Davido’s album “Timeless,” which went on to break several records as well as get nominated for a Grammy next year.

Ayra Starr — "Sability" With over 12 million monthly listeners on Spotify, Ayra Starr's "Sability" is a self-assured flex, marking the latest dominance from an artist who's way beyond just putting the game on notice. Ayra Starr embodies the manual for exuding that "Sability" oomph — gleefully ultra-confident, letting charisma boost both person and talent. Two years since her debut EP, she's evolving into a powerhouse. On "Sability," Ayra Starr celebrates her Sabi Person power, caring even less about external displeasures.

AG × Zino — "Party No Dey Stop" Adekunle Gold, aka "Tio Tequila," collaborated with Naira Marley signee Zinoleesky for the hit-track opener, "Party No Dey Stop." The Nigerian artist remains a forward-facing creative in contemporary Afropop, maintaining the intimacy of his earliest days while offering a refreshing creative direction for his soulful records. This signature bop, "Party No Dey Stop," signified a new era for AG as he teamed up with street poet Zinoleesky. The result is a stripped but groovy number that merges lived-in perspectives with the desire to have a good time.

Ojapiano - Kcee Kcee unleashed a new tune called "Ojapiano." Kcee's unique and captivating voice takes center stage in this song, carrying the listener through each verse and chorus with ease. The amapiano-inspired production with a blend of traditional African rhythms creates an unforgettable sound.

Tiwa Savage — "Pick Up" Tiwa Savage, a legendary Nigerian female singer and songwriter, released “Pick Up,” a brand-new upbeat song. Sampling the 2009 hit "No Be Mistake" by Nigerian Fuji singer 9ice, the singer gifted fans with another hip-swinging hit to spice their summertime experience.

Tems — "Me&U" Award-winning artist and songwriter, Temilade Openiyi who is versatilely known by her stage name as Tems introduced her first single this year in anticipation of a forthcoming album, the melodic song "Me And You." Co-produced with Ghanaian DJ GuiltyBeatz, is about discovering oneself, building a genuine relationship with the Creator, and gaining a true perception of self. Tems also directed the music video shot in Malta.

Young Jonn — "Sharpally" “Sharpally,” performed by a multi-talented songwriter and record producer, Young Jonn, is a first-class record and a quick follow-up to “Aquafina.” The Chocolate City signee, on "Sharpally," skillfully turns a love-themed track into a party, employing the captivating log drums commonly found in Amapiano. He charms his love interest with smooth lyrics, expressing just how hooked he is on her love, saying, "You dey high me like I’m on colos, on colos."

BurnaBoy — "City Boys" Grammy award-winning Nigerian music sensation, songwriter, and Spaceship Records headliner, Burna Boy uncovers his unwavering musical qualities which have shaken the Nigerian music industry. Subsequently, the mind-blowing and memorable tune “City Boys,” is a part of his outstanding music collection captioned “I Told Them (Album).”

Victony — "Ohema" Boasting almost a billion career streams, Afrobeats superstar Victony follows up his 2023 success streak and takes the music scene by storm as he unveils star-studded musical marvel: 'Ohema' — a fusion of artistic brilliance and collaborative mastery. This groundbreaking track showcases Victony's genius, bringing together a formidable ensemble of 15 artists and the creative genius of three accomplished producers. Featuring verses from Crayon & Bella Shmurda, Victony's genius shines through as he assembles artists like Lojay, Ayra Starr, Rema, Bloody Civilian, Odumodu, Blaqbonez and more with one-liners, to celebrate 'Ohema' — a figurative expression of Afrobeats as the queen of everyone's hearts.

Omah Lay — "Reason" Lyrically genius, Omah Lay, released an electrifying smash single titled “Reason” in 2023. Omah Lay delivers another unforgettable performance, his amazing talent on display in every note. This latest addition to the artist’s already impressive body of work undoubtedly appeals to his devotees. “Reason” is a powerful example of Omah Lay’s aptitude and ability to write music with substance and importance. This masterpiece tune is included in his recently discovered music compilation, “Boy Alone Deluxe EP,” which also includes other hit tracks.

Majeed / BNXN — "Waka Jeje" Afro-pop singer Majeed releases an amazing hit single titled “Waka Jeje” featuring Nigerian Artist BNXN. The single serves as a follow-up to his recent smash song "No Room For Love." The lyrics advise the audience to take light steps when making decisions.

Phyno — "Do I" After announcing the birth of his son, Phyno released “Do I,” fitting well with his low-profile personality. “Do I” reaffirms that toxic opinions and criticisms are the least of his worries as he values his self-worth.

Ajebo Hustlers — "You go Know" The track conveys a potent message of self-belief and perseverance with appealing verses and a captivating tune. The tune, “You Go Know,” is an upbeat, energetic pop song that inspires listeners to follow their aspirations and accept who they really are.

Qing Madi — Ole Qing Madi, a naturally talented and emerging Nigerian female singer and composer, won over her devoted admirers with a brand-new seductive tune dubbed “OLE” which was released in July. The 17-year-old artist featured BNXN in this single and since its release, has gotten over 70 million streams on all platforms. This song caught the attention of Vevo UK as she has been declared one of the Vevo DSCVR artists to watch in 2024.

Mohbad — "Ask About Me" "Ask About Me” is an upbeat track that retains the reflective and soulful vocals that made him one to watch out for. With the horns bringing you in, the amapiano production keeps you nodding, supported by the choir's backup vocals, the production builds up to the hook that has you bumping for more. “Ask About Me” lives in Mohbad’s cadence and ability to know when to let the production shine while keeping you glued with his vocals. The young talent did not only excel as an artist but as an exceptional songwriter, performer, and all-round entertainer.

Asake — "Lonely at the Top" The chorus, “It's lonely at the top, money on my mind, don't care what they yarning about me in particular,” echoes the sentiment of the isolation that can often accompany success. Asake's powerful delivery, combined with the infectious beat, made this track both relatable and energizing, a stand-out track from his most recent album ‘Work Of Art’ which was named one of the best albums of the year by the New York Times.