south african hip-hop
popular
Sabelo Mkhabela
Apr. 28, 2020 08:15AM EST

The Big Hash Enlists Flame for J Molley Diss ‘How to Kill a Dead Body’

The Big Hash and Flame release diss track to J Molley.

J Molley and The Big Hash's beef is clearly far from over. in recently-released diss track "How to Kill a Dead Body," The Big Hash spits scathing bars aimed at fellow rapper J Molley. The two artists have been exchanging harsh words in the last few weeks.

After J Molley's "Pallbearer," which came out on Friday, South African hip-hop fans were discussing the feud on Twitter, with some members of both J Molley and The Big Hash's camps getting involved in a Twitter exchange.

The Big Hash has retorted with "How to Kill a Dead Body. The song notably features Flame, which automatically makes it clear whose side he stands on.

The Big Hash dispels some of J Molley's claims from "Pallbearer" and pokes fun at him with lines like, "You NeverBroke cuz you sold your soul for a platinum record you ain't eating off of/ So, now the devil control you, huh/ All this Pallbearer talk about Biggie, you must be Ready To Die, man" and "Dreams Money Can Buy, but look what it cost ya/ Three years later, you still coming second to Costa."

The Big Hash and J Molley's feud is one of the quickest to have occurred in South African hip-hop, as it has produced several songs in a short space of time.

Stream 'How to Kill a Dead Body' on SoundCloud and revisit our breakdown of the beef here.

From Your Site Articles
south african music south africa music hip-hop j molley the big hash south african hip-hop
popular

Ugandan Political Activist Barbara Allimadi Passes Away

Bobi Wine and other opposition leaders have paid tribute to Barbara Allimadi, the political activist known for her defiant 'bra protests', who has recently passed away.

Ugandan political activist Barbara Allimadi has recently passed away, according to reports by Daily Monitor. Allimadi was found dead in her home in Kiwatule last night and police have subsequently opened an investigation into her death. The cause of her death is not yet known. Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine has joined other other opposition leaders in paying tribute to Allimadi on social media. Allimadi, who was the Diaspora Coordinator for the Alliance for National Transformation(ANT)-Diaspora, was only 48.
Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Interview: Director of South African Pantsula Drama Series ‘Tjovitjo’ on Netflix Deal and Getting Inspiration From Vintage Kung Fu Movies

Caine Prize winner Lidudumalingani chats to Vincent Moloi, director of South African Pantsula drama series 'Tjovitjo.'