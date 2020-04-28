The Big Hash Enlists Flame for J Molley Diss ‘How to Kill a Dead Body’
The Big Hash and Flame release diss track to J Molley.
J Molley and The Big Hash's beef is clearly far from over. in recently-released diss track "How to Kill a Dead Body," The Big Hash spits scathing bars aimed at fellow rapper J Molley. The two artists have been exchanging harsh words in the last few weeks.
After J Molley's "Pallbearer," which came out on Friday, South African hip-hop fans were discussing the feud on Twitter, with some members of both J Molley and The Big Hash's camps getting involved in a Twitter exchange.
The Big Hash has retorted with "How to Kill a Dead Body. The song notably features Flame, which automatically makes it clear whose side he stands on.
The Big Hash dispels some of J Molley's claims from "Pallbearer" and pokes fun at him with lines like, "You NeverBroke cuz you sold your soul for a platinum record you ain't eating off of/ So, now the devil control you, huh/ All this Pallbearer talk about Biggie, you must be Ready To Die, man" and "Dreams Money Can Buy, but look what it cost ya/ Three years later, you still coming second to Costa."
The Big Hash and J Molley's feud is one of the quickest to have occurred in South African hip-hop, as it has produced several songs in a short space of time.
Stream 'How to Kill a Dead Body' on SoundCloud and revisit our breakdown of the beef here.