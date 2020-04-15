south africa
popular
Sabelo Mkhabela
Apr. 15, 2020 02:15AM EST
Image courtesy of 'Tjovitjo.'

You can now watch Warren Masemola's outstanding performance on 'Tjovitjo' which just hit Netflix.

Popular Pantsula Dance Drama Series ‘Tjovitjo’ is Now Streaming on Netflix

You can now stream 'Tjovitjo,' the popular South African drama series centered on pantsula dance, on Netflix.

More than two years since its initial premiere, the popular South African drama series Tjovitjo can now be streamed on Netflix. When the show first aired on the national channel SABC 1 in August 20, 2017, it enjoyed a massive record-breaking viewership, pulling in an excess of 5.7 million viewers.

At the time, SABC1 Programme Manager Sane Zondi was quoted by various news sources as saying:

"You can benchmark against previous drama series like Yizo Yizo which attracted around 3 million viewers. Tshisa pulled about 4,7 million and Zone 14 drew up to 4,5 million viewers. All of these were on SABC1. So, in a way, SABC 1 sets and breaks its own records."

The show won multiple awards, most notably Best TV Drama at the SAFTAs (South African Film and Television Awards) in 2018.

Tjovitjo is centered on isipantsula (pantsula dance), which has been a part of South African urban culture for decades since the 1950s, and still continues to resonate across the world to this day. The show follows the dance group AmaTjovitjo and uses dance as an entry point to highlighting the plights faced by South Africa's working class every day.

Beloved and versatile actor Warren Masemola is the lead on the show which captured the hearts of South Africans. Tjovitjo was directed by Vincent Moloi, a veteran in South African television.

Watch the trailer for Tjovitjo below and head over to Netflix to get binge watching.

Tjovitjo Trailer www.youtube.com

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
film netflix warren masemola tjovitjo south africa
Culture
Photo by Sabelo Mkhabela.

6 South African Podcasts to Listen to During the Lockdown

Here are six South African podcasts worth listening to.

South Africa has been on lockdown for almost two weeks as a measure to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus, and it looks like the period might just get extended. If you are one of those whose work can't be done from home, then you must have a lot of time in your hands. Below, we recommend six South African podcasts you can occupy yourself with and get empowered, entertained and informed.


Keep reading... Show less
News Brief

South African Film ‘MOFFIE’ is Screening Online Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The critically acclaimed film MOFFIE's cinema screenings have been affected by the lockdown.

Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, which has seen South Africa and other countries undergo a lockdown, production companies and other businesses are looking for alternative methods to conduct business.

Keep reading... Show less
News Brief

Celebrated Kenyan Author and Swahili Expert, Ken Walibora, Has Died

Tributes are pouring our for "Kenya's most prolific author," who passionately advocated for the use of Swahili in schools.

Celebrated Kenyan author, linguist, and journalist Ken Walibora died in Nairobi on Friday, after being struck by a matatu. He was 56 years old.

According to The East African, Walibora had been missing since Friday, which prompted his family to begin a search for him. His body was found at the Kenyatta National Hospital on Wednesday morning, reports BBC Africa.

His work was familiar and celebrated by many Kenyans. The prolific author and educator published over 40 works, and was a fierce advocate for the widespread use of the Swahili language in schools. His famous works include Kidagaa Kimemwozea and Siku Njema, which was adopted as part of the curriculum in schools across the country, and later translated to English.

He was an assistant professor in African languages at the University of Wisconsin and also taught at Riara University in Kenya, School of International Relations and Diplomacy. He held a PhD in Comparative Cultural Studies from Ohio State University, and was a Swahili broadcaster on the Kenyan entertainment channel NTV.

Speaking on Professor Walibora's legacy, President Uhuru Kenyatta described him as a "polished broadcaster and a prolific writer whose literary works will continue to inspire future generations."

Kenyans on social media are sharing fond memories and tributes about what the author's work meant to them. "Africa has again lost one of our intellectual giants," wrote journalist Abda Wone. Another commemorator referred to the scholar as "the man who made us fall in love with Swahili novels."








Music

The Big Hash Continues to Tell His Life Story in New EP ‘Life & Times 2’

Stream South African hip-hop artist The Big Hash's latest EP 'Life & Times 2.'

The Big Hash decided to treat his fans to an EP before the release of his upcoming album, which is due for later this year. The South African rapper's latest EP, Life + Times 2 is a sequel to Life + Times of a Teenage Influence which was released in 2018 when the rapper was just 17.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

news.

popular.