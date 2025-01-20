With its New Vlisco Collaboration, Togo Yeye is Putting Togo's Creative Scene on the Map

The connection was instant when Delali Ayivi and Malaika Nabillahtou first met at a restaurant in Togo. Ayivi, a Togolese in the diaspora, and Nabillahtou, who has lived in Togo all her life, quickly realized through their conversation and exchange of creative ideas, that they shared something in common beyond their Togolese heritage; they wanted to put Togo on the creative map. "When it comes to West Africa, people talk about Nigeria, Ghana, and the Ivory Coast, nobody knows Togo," Nabillahtou tells OkayAfrica.

"Since we met,we knew we needed to build something for our country. That's why we created this community." The community in question is Togo Yeye (meaning New Togo in Ewe, the widely spoken local language in Togo). Togo Yeye, co-founded and run by Ayivi, a photographer, and Nabillahtou, a creative director, has set itself apart for the striking and perception-shifting imagery it has created in and about Togo. Their works explore various themes and always bring together local talents from models to photo assistants. Togo Yeye lends itself as a creative institution that creates a compelling narrative of what it means to be young and Togolese today while also creating a blueprint for other aspiring Togolese artists to follow.

The collective has exhibited at Photo Vogue Festivals, shot editorials for Nataal Magazine, and recently collaborated with Vlisco on its latest campaign, " Blossoming Beauty ," launched last Tuesday, January 14. It is a visual collection highlighting Togo's natural resources and Vlisco's connection with Togolese culture.

Togo Yeye shares something in common beyond their Togolese heritage; they want to put Togo on the creative map. Photo courtesy of Togo Yeye. For Togo Yeye, this Vlisco project represents one of those rare moments when their work is exhibited in the place where it was created and can be seen by the people it aims to represent. "Because we lack industrial support and platforms within Togo, we get to exhibit a lot outside of the continent or maybe within the continent as well, but not in Togo," Ayivi says. "People rarely get to see themselves in Togo in the work that we do because we don't have the platforms for it, so one motivating factor was that we got to shoot a campaign that would be seen on the African continent but specifically in Togo, and Visco has huge billboards in Togo." Since the campaign's release, the duo say they've been getting pictures from people who pass by the billboards featuring bold prints and stunning natural backdrops.

Creating for the future In their visual language, Togo Yeye is consistent and particular about veering away from the Western gaze and instead creating work that speaks towards a future where West African image-making isn't imitative yet immediately identifiable. "When we looked at how people expressed themselves creatively, we realized a lot of the studio photography was trying to be something they're not," Ayivi says. "So, we began using everything that's around us. The colorful walls, gates, our town, beaches, water, mountains, etc. We don't have to try to be something we're not." The The creative community in Togo is still siloed around traditional forms of creativity, primarily music. Unlike neighboring countries Ghana and Benin, or further Nigeria, Nabillahtou and Ayivi say the creative scene can sometimes feel small or centered around already well-known faces. Through workshops, hiring local talent of all ages and backgrounds to be behind and in front of the creative process, setting up residencies, and offering advice to emerging artists and collectives, Togo Yeye is particular about creating a legacy where opportunities, specifically for creative people in Togo and West Africa, are democratized and easier to access.