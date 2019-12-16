south african hip-hop
Sabelo Mkhabela
Dec. 16, 2019 07:46AM EST

Listen to Touchline’s New EP ‘19 Flow’

South African lyricist Touchline shares new EP '19 Flow' featuring Focalistic, JimmyWiz, Blaklez and more.

Rising South African lyricist Touchline recently released a new EP titled 19 Flow. The 11-song project comes with several guest features including Eminent Fam, Focalistic, Blaklez, JimmyWiz and a few others.

In pure Touchline fashion, most of the songs on 19 Flow are deeply rooted in self-introspection and social commentary. Touchline raps about the time he has spent in the public eye and the dysfunctional traits of our society. His beat selection ranges from boom bap to trap. In the song "Ngifonele," he raps emotionally over a piano solo about a relationship that's refusing to work.

Touchline has positioned himself as a technical MC who crafts his rhymes with the skills of a virtuoso. Documenting his surroundings and personal journey forms a huge part of his lyrics.

Touchline - Nyakaza (Official Video) www.youtube.com

19 Flow is a sequel to 18 Flow, the critically acclaimed EP the East Rand MC released in 2018. The project gained Touchline a legion of fans who are vouching for him online and his shows.

19 Flow consists of a few previously released single such as "Nyakaza," "Thula" and "Running Them Too."

Stream 19 Flow below:


Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Watch Zozibini Tunzi's Interview on 'The Daily Show with Trevor Noah'

The new Miss Universe speaks about how she's had to deal with online abuse as well as wanting to raise awareness around gender-based violence and femicide in South Africa.

Last night, the recently crowned Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi appeared on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

It was a South African dream—the boy from Soweto interviewing the girl from Tsolo. A week into her reign, Tunzi sat down with Noah to speak about a number of issues she's encountered thus far, both good and bad.

Ami Faku’s Music Video for ‘Ebhayi’ Documents her Homecoming

Watch Ami Faku's music video for 'Ebhayi.'

"Ebhayi" by Ami Faku is an ode to the South African singer's hometown of Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape. In the song, she sings about returning home and the comfort home provides for everyone.

Album cover art.

Listen to Naira Marley's New EP 'Lord of Lamba'

The vibrant 6-track project, which features Young John and Mayorkun, is undeniably the perfect way to close off the year.

Nigerian artist Naira Marley has just dropped his much-anticipated EP Lord of Lamba.

The 6-track project is a classic representation of the artist's signature upbeat sound. Young John and Mayorkun jump onto a couple of tracks with Naira Marley while the EP itself was produced by the likes of Killertunes, Studio Magik and Rexxie.

Davido A Good Time album cover. Courtesy of the artist.

Davido Announces 2020 North American Tour Dates

The Nigerian superstar will be hitting several major cities across the United States and Canada.

Davido has announced his 2020 North American tour dates.

The Nigerian superstar, who recently released his highly-anticipated album A Good Time, will be hitting several major North American stops, including cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, Dallas, NYC, Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Atlanta, and more. Tickets will be available here.

Davido latest album, A Good Time, includes several features from the likes of Naira Marley, Zlatan, Popcaan, Summer Walker, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, WurlD, and many more. The album's latest single "Risky," featuring Popcaan, is one of our Best Nigerian Songs of 2019.

Read: The 18 Best Davido Songs

The Nigerian artist recently sat down with OkayAfrica for our Moments With series to speak in-depth about what made "Fall" such a massive success, the new album, his reported (past) beef with Wizkid, collaborating with Popcaan, Western artists using African sounds, and—most importantly—how "it's the world to Africa right now." You can check out that video underneath.

Davido's full 2020 North American tour dates are listed below.

