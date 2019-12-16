Listen to Touchline’s New EP ‘19 Flow’
South African lyricist Touchline shares new EP '19 Flow' featuring Focalistic, JimmyWiz, Blaklez and more.
Rising South African lyricist Touchline recently released a new EP titled 19 Flow. The 11-song project comes with several guest features including Eminent Fam, Focalistic, Blaklez, JimmyWiz and a few others.
In pure Touchline fashion, most of the songs on 19 Flow are deeply rooted in self-introspection and social commentary. Touchline raps about the time he has spent in the public eye and the dysfunctional traits of our society. His beat selection ranges from boom bap to trap. In the song "Ngifonele," he raps emotionally over a piano solo about a relationship that's refusing to work.
Touchline has positioned himself as a technical MC who crafts his rhymes with the skills of a virtuoso. Documenting his surroundings and personal journey forms a huge part of his lyrics.
Touchline - Nyakaza (Official Video) www.youtube.com
19 Flow is a sequel to 18 Flow, the critically acclaimed EP the East Rand MC released in 2018. The project gained Touchline a legion of fans who are vouching for him online and his shows.
19 Flow consists of a few previously released single such as "Nyakaza," "Thula" and "Running Them Too."
Stream 19 Flow below: