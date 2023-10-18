Spotify Unveils Highly Anticipated Original Podcast 'What Now? with Trevor Noah'

Since the exciting revelation of the collaboration between Spotify and Trevor Noah in June, fans across the globe have been eagerly awaiting the next move from the renowned comedian, Emmy Award-winning talk show host, and best-selling author. The countdown is nearly over as What Now? with Trevor Noah prepares to grace the airwaves next month.

The podcast makes its debut on November 9th, and will be available on Spotify and other major podcast services, with new episodes released weekly.

Noah, a world-renowned comedian, who is currently touring his comedy show around the world, has already left an indelible mark on the entertainment landscape. Widely recognized for his recent tenure as the host of the Emmy Award-winning The Daily Show on Comedy Central, he’s also served as the master of ceremonies for the Grammy Awards for the past three years. In addition to his remarkable hosting career, Noah is the accomplished author of the New York Times best-selling book, Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood.

Noah bid farewell to The Daily Show last year, after eight years in the host seat. But he’ll get to put his interviewing skills back to use on the new podcast. In the Spotify Original, What Now? with Trevor Noah, the show’s creators say listeners are in for an unprecedented and intimate encounter with the comedian. Each episode is set to feature profound conversations with extraordinary guests from various spheres, including entertainers, CEOs, actors, athletes, and thought leaders. The show promises to unveil behind-the-scenes revelations teeming with candid dialogue, genuine exchanges, and unfiltered reactions–all infused with Noah’s trademark blend of effortless wit and incisive curiosity.

The podcast is the result of a collaborative production effort led by Noah and Ben Winston, in partnership with Jenna Weiss-Berman and Max Linsky.

In a statement from Noah himself back in June, he enthusiastically proclaimed, "We'll also probably fix every single issue humankind has ever faced, so you want to join us for every episode."