Supplied

Trompies member Mjokes, real name Emmanuel Mojalefa Matsane, died in a car crash in the early hours of Sunday, May 23, 2021.

Late Trompies Star Remembered For His Distinct Kwaito Voice

Tributes are continuing to pour in for Mjokes, a member of prominent South African kwaito group Trompies, following his tragic death. Below are five kwaito tracks we will always remember him by.