Late Trompies Star Remembered For His Distinct Kwaito Voice

Netflix's popular teen drama series Blood & Water, whose second season is in the pipeline, reigned in the "Best TV Drama" category. The "Best Actress for a TV comedy" award deservedly went to Busisiwe Lurayi, for her portrayal of the lead character Tumi in How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding. The Oscar-winning environmental documentary My Octopus Teacher took the "Best Natural History And Environmental Programme" award.
The late Menzi Ngubane received the "Best Actor" nod for his final on-screen performance as nemesis Judas Ngwenya in the soapie Isibaya, which took a bow after eight seasons earlier this year. The first season of Gomora received the "Best Achievement in Directing" award under the telenovela category through public votes. However, some fans expressed their disappointment that Gomora cast members had not been recognised with SAFTA nominations for their roles, which they believed had contributed to the success of show. Veteran theatre and television actor James Ngcobo took home the "Best Supporting Actor in a TV Drama" award for Queen Sono. DStv's new telenovela Legacy cleaned out the "Best Telenovela" category. Acclaimed actress Michelle Botes added to Legacy's multiple wins by taking home the "Best Supporting Actress in a Telenovela" award.
Last but not least, storytelling legend Dr. Gcina Mhlophe was conferred with the biggest title of the night — the "Lifetime Achievement Award". The award was a long-overdue acknowledgement of her on and off-screen contributions to South Africa's oral tradition of storytelling which has entertained and educated the nation for decades.
MultiChoice (DSTV) scored a tremendous 47 awards, while first time entrant Netflix gathered an impressive 19 nods out of its total 45 nominations. The awards took on a virtual setting and were hosted by the vibrant LaSizwe Dambuza alongside radio personality Lerato Kganyakgo.
Here are some Twitter reactions to the SAFTAs which ran from Friday to Saturday night.
Below is the complete list of the 2021 SAFTAs winners:
Best Short Film
Address Unknown (Green Leaf Films Pty) Ltd)
Best Student Film
Fowl Goblin from The Animation School
TV SOAP/TELENOVELA
Best Achievement in Directing — Telenovela
Gomora Season 1 (Mzansi Magic)
Practitioners: Thabang Moleya, Nthabiseng Mokoena, Nozipho Nkelemba and Lefuno Nekhabambe
Best Achievement in Directing — TV Soap
Binnelanders (kykNET)
Practitioners: Danie Joubert, Roché Knoesen, Riaan Meij, Charl van Biljon, Gerrit Schoonhoven & Jaco Vermeulen
Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – Telenovela
The River (1Magic)
Practitioners: Gwydion Beynon & Phathutshedzo Makwarela
Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – TV Soap
Scandal! (E.tv)
Practitioners: Ameera Patel, Grace Mahlaba, Daryn Katz, Kelly Robinson, Mark Wilson, Nontlantla Simelane, Omphile Molusi, Rosalind Butler, Stephen Simm, Tereska Muishond, Themba Mahlangu, Myolisi Sikupela and Thomas Hall
Best Achievement in Original Music/Score – Telenovela
The River (1Magic)
Practitioner: Brendan Jury
Best Achievement in Editing – Telenovela
The River (1Magic)
Practitioners: Bongi Malefo, Edgar Sibaya, Sphiwe Nhlumayo and Ula Oelsen
Best Achievement in Sound — TV Soap/Telenovela
The River (1Magic)
Practitioners: Ben Oelsen and Tladi Mabuya
Best Achievement in Cinematography – Telenovela
Legacy (M-Net)
Practitioner: Trevor Brown
Best Achievement in Wardrobe — TV Soap/Telenovela
Legacy (M-Net)
Practitioner: Zandile Mncwango
Best Achievement in Make-Up and Hairstyling — TV Soap/Telenovela
Legacy (M-Net)
Practitioner: Jenny Sprawson
Best Achievement in Art Direction — TV Soap/Telenovela
Legacy (M-Net)
Practitioner: Amanda Scholtz
Best Actress – Telenovela
Sindi Dlathu, The River (1Magic)
Character: Lindiwe Dikana
Best Actor – Telenovela
Menzi Ngubane, Isibaya (Mzansi Magic)
Character: Judas Nqwenya
Best Supporting Actress – Telenovela
Michelle Botes, Legacy (M-Net)
Character: Angelique Price
Best Supporting Actor – Telenovela
Meshack Mavuso Magabane, The River (1Magic)
Character: Nsizwa
Best Actress – TV Soap
Petronella Tshuma, Rhythm City (etv)
Character: Pearl Genaro
Best Actor – TV Soap
Clint Brink, Binnelanders (kykNET)
Character: Steve Abrahams
Best Supporting Actress – TV Soap
Masasa Mbangeni, Scandal (etv)
Character: Thembeka Shezi Nyathi
Best Supporting Actor – TV Soap
Mothusi Magano, Skeem Saam (SABC 1)
Character: Tumishang
Best TV Soap
Rhythm City (etv)
Production House: Quizzical Pictures
Best Telenovela
Legacy (M-Net)
Production House: Tshedza Pictures
TV DRAMA
Best Achievement in Directing – TV Drama
Tydelik Terminaal (kykNET)
Practitioners: Etienne Fourie and Elanie Rupping
Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – TV Drama
Housekeepers Season 2 (Mzansi Magic)
Practitioners: Portia Gumede, Duduzile Mabaso, Lufuno Nemungadi and Lidudu Malingani
Best Achievement in Editing — TV Drama
Still Breathing (M-Net)
Practitioners: Miriam Arndt and Alistair Thomas
Best Achievement in Sound – TV Drama
Blood and Water Season 1 (Netflix)
Practitioners: Sound & Motion Studios Sound Team
Best Achievement in Original Music/Score – TV Drama
Lockdown Season 5 (Mzansi Magic)
Practitioners: Kurt Slabbert, Jamela Vuma & Mandla Ngcongwane
Best Achievement in Art Direction – TV Drama
Agent (Netflix)
Practitioner: Carlu Portwig
Best Achievement in Wardrobe – TV Drama
Queen Sono Season 1 (Netflix)
Practitioners: Lehasa Molloyi
Best Achievement in Make-Up and Hairstyling – TV Drama
Trackers (Mzansi Magic)
Practitioner: Babalwa Mtshiselwa
Best Achievement in Cinematography – TV Drama
Blood and Water Season 1 (Netflix)
Practitioner: Zenn van Zyl
Best Actress – TV Drama
Kate Liquorish, Still Breathing (M-Net)
Character: Abi
Best Actor – TV Drama
Brandon Auret, Still Breathing (M-Net)
Character: Danny
Best Supporting Actress – TV Drama
June van Merch, Sara se Geheim Season 3 (kykNET)
Character: Sara
Best Supporting Actor – TV Drama
James Ngcobo, Queen Sono Season 1 (Netflix)
Character: President Malunga
Best TV Drama
Blood and Water Season 1 (Netflix)
Production House: Gambit Films
TV COMEDY
Best Achievement in Directing – TV Comedy
The Riviera (SABC 2)
Practitioners: Lucilla Blankenberg & Lederle Bosch
Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – TV Comedy
Black Tax (BET Africa)
Practitioners: Byron Abrahams, Lwazi Mvusi, Joshua Rous & Meren Reddy
Best Achievement in Editing – TV Comedy
How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix)
Practitioners: Tessa Verfuss, Gugulethu Sibandze & Melanie Jankes
Best Achievement in Sound – TV Comedy
How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix)
Practitioners: Janno Muller, Thapelo Makhubo, Jeanre Greyling and Jonty Everton
Best Achievement in Art Direction – TV Comedy
How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix)
Practitioners: Martha Sibanyoni, Thabiso Senne & Savannah Geldenhuys
Best Achievement in Wardrobe – TV Comedy
How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix)
Practitioner: Sheli Masondo
Best Achievement in Make-Up and Hairstyling – TV Comedy
How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix)
Practitioner: Babalwa Mtshiselwa
Best Achievement in Cinematography – TV Comedy
How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix)
Practitioner: Lance Gewer
Best Actress – TV Comedy
Busisiwe Lurayi, How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix)
Character: Tumi
Best Actor – TV Comedy
James Borthwick, Hotel (kykNET)
Character: Ferdie
Best Supporting Actress – TV Comedy
Martelize Kolver, Hotel (kykNET)
Character: Brenda
Best Supporting Actor – TV Comedy
Desmond Dube, How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix)
Character: Shadrack
Best TV Comedy
The Riviera (SABC 2)
Production House: Community Media Trust
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
Best Achievement in Directing – Documentary
How to Steal a Country
Practitioners: Rehad Desai and Mark Kaplan
Best Achievement in Cinematography – Documentary
Chasing the Sun
Practitioner: Devin Carter
Best Achievement in Editing – Documentary
How to Steal a Country
Practitioner: Megan Gill
Best Achievement in Sound – Documentary Feature
Documentary Feature – How to Steal a Country
Practitioner: Charlotte Buys
Best Documentary Feature
How to Steal a Country
Production House: Uhuru Productions
Best Documentary Short
Lindela Under Lockdown
Production House: Passion Seed Communications
Best Made for TV Documentary
Chasing the Sun
Production House: SuperSport, SA Rugby and T+W
Best Natural History and Environmental Programme
My Octopus Teacher
Production House: Sea Change Project
Best Children's Programme
Takalani Sesame Season 11 (SABC 2)
Production House: Ochre Media and Pulp Films
Best Competition Reality Show
Celebrity Mystery Box (Mzansi Magic)
Production House: Brightfire Pictures
Best Structured or Docu-reality Show
Pale Ya Koša (SABC 2)
Production House: Full Circle Productions
Best Structured Soapie Reality Show
Life with Kelly Khumalo (Showmax)
Production House: Barleader TV
Best International Format Show
Hoor my, sien my, soen my (kykNET)
Production House: Afrokaans Film & Television
Best Educational Programme
Made In SA Season 6 (S3)
Production House: Ochre Media
Best Factual Programme
The Devi Show (etv)
Production House: etv
Best Current Affairs Programme
CARTE BLANCHE: Women's Month Special (M-Net)
Production House: Combined Artists
Best Variety Show
Republiek van Zoid Afrika (kykNET)
Production House: Brainwave Productions
Best Youth Programme
Africa's Biggest Brags (MTV Base)
Production House: VIS
Best Entertainment Programme
Maak My Famous – Showcase (kykNET)
Production House: All Star Entertainment
Best Lifestyle Programme
Come Again (SABC 1)
Production House: Tshedza Media
Best Made for TV Movie
Loving Thokoza (Mzansi Magic)
Production House: Black Brain Pictures
Best Online Content
The Adventures of Noko Mashaba - Lockdown Shandis (YouTube)
Production House: Rams Comics
Best Achievement in Directing – Feature Film
Griekwastad (kykNET)
Practitioner: Jozua Malherbe
Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – Feature Film
Toorbos (kykNET)
Practitioner: René van Rooyen
Best Achievement in Cinematography – Feature Film
Riding with Sugar (Netflix)
Practitioner: Rory O'Grady
Best Achievement in Sound Design – Feature Film
Riding with Sugar (Netflix)
Practitioner: Sound & Motion Studios Sound Team
Best Achievement in Original Music/Score – Feature Film
Toorbos (kykNET)
Practitioner: Andries Smit
Best Achievement in Editing – Feature Film
Griekwastad (kykNET)
Practitioner: Lucian Barnard
Best Achievement in Production Design – Feature Film
Riding with Sugar (Netflix)
Practitioner: Kate van der Merwe
Best Achievement in Costume Design – Feature Film
Riding with Sugar (Netflix)
Practitioner: Annie Seegers
Best Achievement in Make-Up and Hairstyling – Feature Film
Triggered (Amazon Prime, Vudu, iTunes, Google Play)
Practitioners: Menio Kalymnios, Stella Kalymnios and Hannes Oosthuizen
Best Actress – Feature Film
Tinarie Van Wyk Loots, Gat In Die Muur (Hole In The Wall) (Netflix)
Character: Ava
Best Actor – Feature Film
Tshamano Sebe, 8 (Netflix)
Character: Lazarus
Best Supporting Actress – Feature Film
Tarryn Wyngaard, Stam (DSTV Box office)
Character: Samiah
Best Supporting Actor – Feature Film
Hakeem Kae Kazim, Riding with Sugar (Netflix)
Character: Mambo
Best Feature Film
Griekwastad
SCENE23 (kykNET)
Best TV Presenter (Public Vote Category)
Entle Bizana, Hectic on 3 (SABC 3)
Most Popular TV Soap/Telenovela (Public Vote Category)
Gomora, Seriti Films (Mzansi Magic)