Tyla Scores Billboard Hot 100 Debut With "Water"

Twenty-one-year-old Tyla, the emerging star of South Africa's Amapiano music scene, has made an impressive debut on the prestigious Billboard Hot 100 chart. Her chart-topping hit "Water" has taken the United States by storm, propelling her to the 67th position on the chart dated October 14.

Released in July, "Water" has garnered a staggering 6.4 million official streams (a remarkable 22 percent increase), 3.1 million radio airplay audience impressions (a phenomenal 128 percent rise), and 1,000 downloads sold (a solid 9 percent growth) in the United States during the tracking week of September 29 to October 5, as reported by Luminate.

Tyla, is known for her singing, dancing, and captivating performances, has only a handful of singles to her name. Nevertheless, industry experts are already hailing her as one of Africa's most promising talents. Signed to Epic Records (Sony), she made waves by opening for the American R&B sensation Chris Brown during his European tour earlier this year.

Her breakout hit, "Water," embraces the Amapiano style, which originated in South African townships before gaining global prominence. In just a matter of weeks, the track achieved viral status, particularly on TikTok, thanks to a video of Tyla's dance moves that garnered over 70 million views.

The official music video, infused with R&B elements, has amassed more than eleven million views on YouTube, while the song has surpassed the monthly streaming figures of the global hit "Jerusalema" by South Africa's Master KG on Spotify.

Tyla - Water (Official Music Video) www.youtube.com

"Water" has transcended borders and is currently among the top 10 on the UK Official Singles Chart. As of Wednesday, October 11, the song boasts nearly 50 million streams on Spotify.



Tyla's meteoric rise reached another milestone when she secured her first international talk show appearance on "Bianca," a Swedish show hosted by Bianca Ingrosso. During the interview, the 21-year-old artist discussed the song's remarkable success and revealed her confidence in its potential to become a hit.

Reflecting on her journey, Tyla expressed her excitement on ex-Twitter (X), stating, "I'm a South African born and bred in Johannesburg. It's crazy. Let's make our sound heard all over the world," as she prepares for her debut album. She referred to this achievement as "a victory for all of Africa."