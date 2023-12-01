Tyla Releases Self-Titled EP Featuring Three New Songs

Tyla, the South African sensation, has enjoyed an extraordinary breakthrough year, with the success of her viral track “Water.” She has now unveiled her debut self-titled EP, Tyla, which includes three new singles “Truth Or Dare,” “Butterflies,” and “On And On,” the latter of which she recently premiered on the minimalist YouTube performance show COLORS, tantalizing fans with a glimpse of what's to come.

Set against a soothing vanilla backdrop, Tyla's velvety and nostalgic R&B vocals take listeners on a journey back to the musical landscape of 1995 through her COLORS performance.

In a recent interview on New Music Daily with Zane Lowe, Tyla expressed the sheer enjoyment she experienced while crafting her latest single, “Truth or Dare” attributing it to years of refining her musical style for her upcoming album. She emphasized the importance of patience in the creative process, citing instances where waiting and dedicating more time to certain aspects ultimately led to the development of superior content.

Tyla - On and On | A COLORS SHOW www.youtube.com

Recently, Tyla's single "Water" broke into the Billboard Hot 100 at the No. 10 spot, making Tyla the highest-charting female African artist for a solo song. She surpassed Miriam Makeba's "Pata Pata," which peaked at No. 12 on the Hot 100 in 1967. Only Tems has charted higher through collaborations with Justin Beiber and Wizkid ("Essence") which peaked at No. 9 and with Drake ("Fountain") which peaked at No. 1.

Reflecting on the profound impact of "Water" on her life, Tyla marveled at the transformative power of a single song, saying “Water literally changed my whole life completely. It's so crazy how a song can change your life like this. It's beautiful. It's so exciting. I'm so happy that people are loving the sound, coming from home. So yeah, I'm excited to see where it goes from here.”

When asked about the eponymous title of the forthcoming EP, the South African artist explained her desire for a clean introduction to the world as "Tyla." She expressed the intention to establish her name and sound through this initial project.

