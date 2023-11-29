Tyla is Now the Highest-Charting African Female Solo Artist Ever On the Billboard Hot 100

Twenty-one-year-old South African music sensation Tyla has soared to new heights, dominating both local and international music charts with her viral hit, "Water." Thanks to the globally-recognized single, the Grammy-nominated artist has secured a coveted spot at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 — making her the highest-charting African female solo act of all time.

This achievement is not only a personal triumph for Tyla but also a significant milestone for South African music on the international stage. It has been 55 years since the last solo song by a South African musician appeared on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The late Hugh Masekela's jazz instrumental "Grazing in the Grass" previously claimed the No. 1 spot in 1968.

Tyla's "Water" surpassed the previously highest charting solo song from a female African artist, the late Miriam Makeba's "Pata Pata," which peaked at No. 12 on the Hot 100 in 1967, the year before "Grazing in the Grass." Only Tems has charted higher, thanks to featuring on collaborations with Justin Beiber and Wizkid ("Essence") which peaked at No. 9 and with Drake ("Fountain") which peaked at No. 1.

Tyla's success extends to the global stage, with the song claiming the No. 6 position on the Billboard Global 200 chart. She also boasts a staggering 29 million monthly Spotify listeners, a record for an African female artist. "Water" has made a significant contribution to those numbers, selling 200,000 units in the United Kingdom, 35,000 units in Australia, and 15,000 units in New Zealand.

The global impact of "Water" reached its summit in countries like New Zealand and Suriname, and secured top 10 positions in several nations — including the U.K., Australia, and the U.S. Tyla continues to make waves, marking a monumental moment for South African music.



