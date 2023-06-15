UnitedMasters and Sarz Unite to Find Africa's Next Big Star

UnitedMasters, the music distribution and artist services company, has recently joined forces with Nigerian music producer Sarz's 1789 imprint in a collaborative effort to discover and develop the next generation of African artists and producers.

Sarz—a renowned Nigerian music producer who has worked with notable stars like Wizkid, Drake, Tiwa Savage, CKay, LoJay, and Chris Brown—will expand the reach of both partners to uncover talented artists and secure licenses for their catalogs in key African markets such as Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Tanzania, and South Africa, among others in sub-Saharan Africa.

Steve Stoute, the founder and CEO of UnitedMasters, expressed his vision for the partnership, stating:

"Our goal is to become a bridge connecting global markets through our platform. Sarz possesses an incredible eye and ear for talent, has an impressive track record, and is the ideal partner for us as we expand to Africa. This collaboration represents the first step towards achieving our mission of empowering independent artists at all steps of their career globally."

Sarz also shared his perspective on the collaboration and its potential benefits for artists under 1789, emphasizing the goal of bringing more opportunities to the continent and to Afrobeat artists and producers worldwide. Sarz envisions the partnership as a bridge that connects emerging artists with their global aspirations, offering marketing support, digital marketing, playlist pitching, and the potential for radio campaigns as the partnership scales up. The collaboration also promises increased transparency regarding artists' earnings through UnitedMasters' mobile app, where real-time streaming data will be available. Furthermore, the partnership opens doors to brand partnerships with renowned entities such as the NBA, ESPN, and WhatsApp, reflecting an ambition to contribute to the global music conversation.

As part of the deal, UnitedMasters will support Sarz's diverse initiatives, including The Sarz Academy Foundation, aimed at fostering the development of artists and producers. The partnership announcement highlights the significant impact of The Sarz Academy in launching the careers of notable talents such as P.Prime and Tempoe, emphasizing its pivotal role in the music industry.

In addition to the collaboration with Sarz, UnitedMasters had previously partnered with Mavin Records, an independent label based in Nigeria, earlier this year. This collaboration resulted in the release of a single titled "How Many Times" by DJ Big N featuring Ayra Starr and Oxlade.