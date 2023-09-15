Victor Osimhen Nominated for 2023 Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, representing Napoli, has secured a coveted nomination for the prestigious 2023 Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year award. FIFA, the governing body of world football, unveiled the list of nominees today on its official website, Thursday, September 14, 2023.

Osimhen's inclusion in the 12-player shortlist stems from his instrumental role in Napoli's triumphant 2022/23 Serie A campaign, which marked the club's first league title win since 1990. His goal tally of 26 played a pivotal role in securing Napoli's third league title in history. Osimhen's achievement as the first African recipient of the Golden Boot will be etched in footballing history.

The accolades continue to pour in for Osimhen, as he also clinched the title of top scorer in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers with an impressive 10 goals.

Football enthusiasts worldwide can participate in the selection process by casting their votes for their favorite players across various categories. The fan vote, available via FIFA.com, is significant in the overall voting mechanism. It will be combined with input from an international jury comprising national team captains, coaches, and select global journalists.

The fan voting period for all award categories commences today, Thursday, Sept. 14, and concludes at midnight on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.



FIFA's stipulated qualification period for the Best FIFA Football Awards 2023 extends from Dec. 19, 2022, to Aug. 20, 2023, with the exclusion of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

In addition to Victor Osimhen, the distinguished lineup of nominees includes two-time award winner Lionel Messi, Paris Saint-Germain's standout Kylian Mbappe, Manchester City's treble-winning sensation Erling Haaland, and his compatriot, Rodri. The shortlist further comprises Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, along with Manchester City's quartet of Bernardo Silva, Julian Alvarez, Ilkay Gundogan, and Kevin De Bruyne. England international Declan Rice, along with former Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, completes the official 12-man shortlist.