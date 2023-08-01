Al-Hilal Makes €140m Bid for Victor Osimhen Transfer

Napoli's forward, Victor Osimhen, has attracted a substantial €140m (£120.3m) bid from Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal, according to reports. The 24-year-old Nigerian international has been a transfer target for prominent Premier League clubs Chelsea and Manchester United. However, with Manchester United closing in on the signing of Rasmus Hojlund, they seem unlikely to pursue another striker this summer.

Chelsea, on the other hand, is actively seeking a more experienced striker to bolster their squad for the upcoming season. With Nicolas Jackson and Armando Broja already on the roster and the possibility of Romelu Lukaku's departure, the club desires a reliable senior star who can lead the attacking line.

Napoli's pursuit of Osimhen has long been admired by Chelsea, but the Italian club's asking price for the prolific striker has softened their interest. Osimhen played a pivotal role in leading Napoli to their first Scudetto triumph since 1990, scoring an impressive 26 goals in 34 Serie A matches last season.

Al-Hilal's audacious bid of €140m for Osimhen follows their previously successful €300m offer for Paris St-Germain's Kylian Mbappe, despite the player's decision not to meet with the club. The Saudi Pro League team also attempted to secure Lionel Messi's signature before the Argentine star moved to Inter Miami.

It is believed that Napoli would demand more than €150m (£128.8m) to even consider selling their top goal scorer from last season and a key player in their championship-winning campaign. The player himself has previously stated that only Paris Saint-Germain could meet the club's €200m valuation of him, essentially ruling out a move elsewhere this summer.

The rejection of Al-Hilal's initial €130m offer by Napoli indicates their desire to retain Osimhen's services. Reports suggest that the club is optimistic about the forward committing to a new contract in Naples, putting to rest any doubts regarding his future.

Victor Osimhen's impressive tally of 31 goals in all competitions for Napoli last season, coupled with his young age and potential for further development, makes it unlikely for him to consider joining a Saudi club. Staying in European football will likely help elevate his reputation and enable him to continue contributing at the highest level in the sport.