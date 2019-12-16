Listen to Vigro Deep’s New Album ‘Baby Boi III’
Young South African house producer Vigro Deep releases new album 'Baby Boi III.'
18-year-old house producer Vigro Deep released his album Baby Boi III on Friday. The project is released under Kalawa Jazmee, under license to Universal Music.
Baby Boi III sees the producer carry on pushing the envelope and coming up with new ways to mix new and old sounds and making the country dance. His production leans mostly towards deep house, but elements of amapiano are littered everywhere on the album. The songs are made memorable by a range of vocalists who appear on a majority of the album's 18 songs, including the likes of Nokwazi, DJ Bucks and Sdala The Vocalist.
Baby Boi III comes after Baby Boi II, a project he released six months ago. Prior to Baby Boi III, the producer gave fans a taste of what to expect when he released a six-track EP titled Road To Baby Boy II in November.
Vigro Deep is one of many producers who are at the forefront of the amapiano subgenre that is currently running South African dance floors and can be heard almost everywhere in the country.
Vigro Deep was born and raised in the Pretoria township Atteridgeville. He learned to produce in 2017 and released his debut album Baby Boy in 2018.
The release of Baby Boi II comes after a successful concert called Vigro Deep One Man Show whose lineup included the likes of Busiswa, A-Reece, Njelic and many others.
Stream Baby Boi III below: