Sabelo Mkhabela
Dec. 16, 2019 01:47PM EST

Listen to Vigro Deep’s New Album ‘Baby Boi III’

Young South African house producer Vigro Deep releases new album 'Baby Boi III.'

18-year-old house producer Vigro Deep released his album Baby Boi III on Friday. The project is released under Kalawa Jazmee, under license to Universal Music.

Baby Boi III sees the producer carry on pushing the envelope and coming up with new ways to mix new and old sounds and making the country dance. His production leans mostly towards deep house, but elements of amapiano are littered everywhere on the album. The songs are made memorable by a range of vocalists who appear on a majority of the album's 18 songs, including the likes of Nokwazi, DJ Bucks and Sdala The Vocalist.

Baby Boi III comes after Baby Boi II, a project he released six months ago. Prior to Baby Boi III, the producer gave fans a taste of what to expect when he released a six-track EP titled Road To Baby Boy II in November.

Vigro Deep is one of many producers who are at the forefront of the amapiano subgenre that is currently running South African dance floors and can be heard almost everywhere in the country.

Vigro Deep was born and raised in the Pretoria township Atteridgeville. He learned to produce in 2017 and released his debut album Baby Boy in 2018.

The release of Baby Boi II comes after a successful concert called Vigro Deep One Man Show whose lineup included the likes of Busiswa, A-Reece, Njelic and many others.

Stream Baby Boi III below:


Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Watch Zozibini Tunzi's Interview on 'The Daily Show with Trevor Noah'

The new Miss Universe speaks about how she's had to deal with online abuse as well as wanting to raise awareness around gender-based violence and femicide in South Africa.

Last night, the recently crowned Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi appeared on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

It was a South African dream—the boy from Soweto interviewing the girl from Tsolo. A week into her reign, Tunzi sat down with Noah to speak about a number of issues she's encountered thus far, both good and bad.

Ami Faku’s Music Video for ‘Ebhayi’ Documents her Homecoming

Watch Ami Faku's music video for 'Ebhayi.'

"Ebhayi" by Ami Faku is an ode to the South African singer's hometown of Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape. In the song, she sings about returning home and the comfort home provides for everyone.

Album cover art.

Listen to Naira Marley's New EP 'Lord of Lamba'

The vibrant 6-track project, which features Young John and Mayorkun, is undeniably the perfect way to close off the year.

Nigerian artist Naira Marley has just dropped his much-anticipated EP Lord of Lamba.

The 6-track project is a classic representation of the artist's signature upbeat sound. Young John and Mayorkun jump onto a couple of tracks with Naira Marley while the EP itself was produced by the likes of Killertunes, Studio Magik and Rexxie.

Davido A Good Time album cover. Courtesy of the artist.

Davido Announces 2020 North American Tour Dates

The Nigerian superstar will be hitting several major cities across the United States and Canada.

Davido has announced his 2020 North American tour dates.

The Nigerian superstar, who recently released his highly-anticipated album A Good Time, will be hitting several major North American stops, including cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, Dallas, NYC, Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Atlanta, and more. Tickets will be available here.

Davido latest album, A Good Time, includes several features from the likes of Naira Marley, Zlatan, Popcaan, Summer Walker, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, WurlD, and many more. The album's latest single "Risky," featuring Popcaan, is one of our Best Nigerian Songs of 2019.

Read: The 18 Best Davido Songs

The Nigerian artist recently sat down with OkayAfrica for our Moments With series to speak in-depth about what made "Fall" such a massive success, the new album, his reported (past) beef with Wizkid, collaborating with Popcaan, Western artists using African sounds, and—most importantly—how "it's the world to Africa right now." You can check out that video underneath.

Davido's full 2020 North American tour dates are listed below.

