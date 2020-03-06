Watch the Music Video for Focalistic and Cassper Nyovest’s ‘Never Know’
Focalistic shares visuals for his single 'Never Know' featuring Cassper Nyovest.
In November of 2019, Focalistic released the single "Never Know," which featured South African rap superstar Cassper Nyovest. Today, the up-and-coming rapper shared visuals to the single.
In the song, the rapper is wondering out loud about a woman who loves him; he can't seem to figure out why she's in love with him. Sonically, "Never Know" channels old school kwaito, a sound both rappers have proven to be fond of in their previous works.
The visuals show mostly performance scenes by the rappers in different locations. The music video was directed by Clout Cassette, one of the most sought-after directors among the new generation of South African hip-hop artists.
One single at a time, Focalistic is proving he is next in line as one of the country's rap stars. From consistently releasing a string of singles and EPs to working with the likes of Nyovest, Emtee, Major League DJz and many others. His music uses hip-hop as a base and borrows from old school kwaito and amapiano.
Watch the music video for "Never Know" below and stream the song underneath: