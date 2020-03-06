south african hip-hop
News Brief
Sabelo Mkhabela
Mar. 06, 2020 07:19AM EST

Watch the Music Video for Focalistic and Cassper Nyovest’s ‘Never Know’

Focalistic shares visuals for his single 'Never Know' featuring Cassper Nyovest.

In November of 2019, Focalistic released the single "Never Know," which featured South African rap superstar Cassper Nyovest. Today, the up-and-coming rapper shared visuals to the single.

In the song, the rapper is wondering out loud about a woman who loves him; he can't seem to figure out why she's in love with him. Sonically, "Never Know" channels old school kwaito, a sound both rappers have proven to be fond of in their previous works.

The visuals show mostly performance scenes by the rappers in different locations. The music video was directed by Clout Cassette, one of the most sought-after directors among the new generation of South African hip-hop artists.

One single at a time, Focalistic is proving he is next in line as one of the country's rap stars. From consistently releasing a string of singles and EPs to working with the likes of Nyovest, Emtee, Major League DJz and many others. His music uses hip-hop as a base and borrows from old school kwaito and amapiano.

Watch the music video for "Never Know" below and stream the song underneath:

youtu.be


south africa hip-hop cassper nyovest kwaito south african hip-hop
popular

Listen to Scoop Makhathini's Captivating and Informative Interview with The Sobering Podcast

Scoop Makhathini discusses his extensive career with The Sobering podcast in new insightful interview.

South African hip-hop's most popular podcast The Sobering hosts Siyabonga Ngwekazi aka Scoop Makhathini in its latest episode. Scoop discusses with the podcast's hosts—Lil FRAT, Kitso Moremi and Mokgethwa—his journey and purpose as one of South African hip-hop and urban culture's most respected voices.

Keep reading... Show less
popular

AKA and Rouge Connect on New Pop Single ‘One by One’

Stream Rouge and AKA's new collaborative single 'One by One.'

There's just no predicting what kind of song your favorite artists will release. Especially if one of those artists is AKA. The South African hip-hop superstars can drop rap verses that will terrify his counterparts. Or he can just opt to hit high notes aided by auto-tune.

Keep reading... Show less
popular
Still from YouTube.

Watch DJ Neptune, Mr Eazi and JoeBoy in Music Video for New Track 'Nobody'

The trio draws inspiration from Michael Jackson in the visuals for their new collaboration.

DJ Neptune has just dropped his latest single titled "Nobody" which sees him recruiting Nigerian superstar Mr Eazi and his prodigy JoeBoy.

The track is the second single to be released from his upcoming project The Greatness II [Sounds of Neptune] following the successful debut single "Tomorrow" featuring Victor AD.

Keep reading... Show less
popular

Loyiso Gijana’s Cover of Elaine’s ‘You’re the One’ Wins the Internet

Watch Loyiso Gijana cover Elaine's 'You're the One.'

South African recording artists Loyiso Gijana recently shared his cover of Elaine's breakout hit "You're the One." The artist shared the clip on Twitter a few days ago, stating it was his favorite tune at the moment.

Loyiso is an outstanding singer, and in the cover, he continues to impress. Thousands of people have been showering praises to the singer for the cover and his outstanding vocal skills as the video has gone viral.

Loyiso is a recording artist currently signed to Ambitiouz Entertainment, one of the country's biggest indie record labels. He made it to the top 5 on the 11th season of Idols South Africa in 2015. He was only 16 at the time.

After Idols, the musician kept himself on music lovers' radars by recording and sharing covers of popular songs. His cover of "Amablesser" Mlindo The Vocalist and DJ Maphorisa has been watched more than 130,000 times on YouTube.

Loyiso's current single is a modern ballad titled "Nontsikelelo" and will be an instant favorite to whoever hears it for the first time.

Watch the Loyiso Gijana's cover of Elaine's "You're the One" below and watch the music video for "Nontsikelelo" underneath:


youtu.be

get okayafrica in your inbox

news.

popular.