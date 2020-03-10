south african music
Sabelo Mkhabela
Mar. 10, 2020 07:12AM EST

Watch the Music Video for Loyiso and Langa Mavuso’s Collaborative Single ‘Intliziyo’

Loyiso releases visuals for his 2019 single 'Intliziyo' featuring Langa Mavuso.

South African soul singers Loyiso Gijana and Langa Mavuso connect on the single "Intliziyo," a song about betrayal, admission and regret among other things.

The writing on the song, which was released in October 2019, stands out as much as the vocal performance. "Intliziyo" is littered with striking lines, especially the chorus in which the singer admits to having failed to take care of his partner's heart and is therefore asking her to pass it on to someone else. He sings, "Thath' intlizityo, unike omunye ngoba angisakwazi ukuyiphatha kahle."

Loyiso and Langa are two of the most loved and powerful voices in South Africa's contemporary soul music scene, and hearing them in one song is a gift we don't appreciate enough.

"Intliziyo" is treated to a fitting visual that plays out like a short drama film. The story is portrayed by a convincing cast of actors and actresses who convey the emotions the song carries perfectly. The film depicts various themes that each converge to portray the pain one person's actions can cause to those around them—the repercussions ripple further than one could imagine.

Loyiso is currently signed to the label Ambitiouz Entertainment. His introduction to many South African music fans was his appearance on Idols South Africa when he was just 16.

Langa Mavuso won the hearts of many music fans with his cult classic single "Sunday Blues."

Watch the music video for "Intliziyo" by Loyiso and Langa Mavuso below and stream the song underneath:


youtu.be



Photo: Sabelo Mkabela

The SABC Will Carry on Playing Sjava’s Music Amid Rape Case

The national broadcaster will let the law take its course.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), the country's national TV and radio broadcaster, will not stop playing Sjava's music until he is proven guilty by the court.

Loyiso Gijana’s Cover of Elaine’s ‘You’re the One’ Wins the Internet

Watch Loyiso Gijana cover Elaine's 'You're the One.'

South African recording artists Loyiso Gijana recently shared his cover of Elaine's breakout hit "You're the One." The artist shared the clip on Twitter a few days ago, stating it was his favorite tune at the moment.

Loyiso is an outstanding singer, and in the cover, he continues to impress. Thousands of people have been showering praises to the singer for the cover and his outstanding vocal skills as the video has gone viral.

Loyiso is a recording artist currently signed to Ambitiouz Entertainment, one of the country's biggest indie record labels. He made it to the top 5 on the 11th season of Idols South Africa in 2015. He was only 16 at the time.

After Idols, the musician kept himself on music lovers' radars by recording and sharing covers of popular songs. His cover of "Amablesser" Mlindo The Vocalist and DJ Maphorisa has been watched more than 130,000 times on YouTube.

Loyiso's current single is a modern ballad titled "Nontsikelelo" and will be an instant favorite to whoever hears it for the first time.

Watch the Loyiso Gijana's cover of Elaine's "You're the One" below and watch the music video for "Nontsikelelo" underneath:


youtu.be

Photo by Piero Cruciatti/AFP via Getty Images.

Coronavirus: Africa is Not the Center of This Epidemic and the West is Pissed

The growing COVID-19 epidemic exposes the West's dangerous obsession with African stereotypes.

Disease outbreaks happen all over the world. Africans know this well. Whether it's Ebola in the DRC or Nigeria or cholera in Zimbabwe or Malawi, African countries always seem to be battling some or other epidemic that barely makes it into the news headlines of the international community—until now that is.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus epidemic, I've become increasingly annoyed by the multitude of news headlines from publications in the Westdesperate to find out why the recent outbreak is "sparing" Africa but not everyone else.

Zamrock. (Youtube)

There's a New Zamrock Anthology On the Way

Vinyl Me, Please announces the eight-album anthology, The Story of Zamrock—a look into Zambia's 1970s fuzz rock scene.

Zamrock was molded in 1970s Zambia out of a dual influence of Jimi Hendrix's acid guitar and James Brown's funk.

In the last decade, a number of zamrock vinyls, such as Amanaz and WITCH's overlooked classics, have been getting some much-deserved new attention. Vinyl Me, Please is now announcing their own anthology, The Story of Zamrock, which will be on sale March 16.

VMP Anthology: The Story of Zamrock—created in partnership with Now Again Records and Strawberry Rain Music—will dive into the history of this gem-of-a-genre by reissuing eight rare albums from these pioneer Zamrock bands: Witch, Amanaz, 5 Revolutions, Ricky Banda, Ngozi Family, Oscillations, Fireballs, and Crossbones. See the details on the albums underneath.

"Packaged together, but separated out into a month-long experience, VMP Anthology: The Story of Zamrock comes with a 4-episode podcast series, deluxe liner notes booklet, and exclusive access to additional written and video content," adds Vinyl Me, Please.

You can get first access now to The Story of Zamrock ahead of its March 16 drop.

Watch a trailer below.

youtu.be

VMP Anthology: The Story of Zamrock

WITCH's Introduction (Original Private Press Version)

5 Revolutions's Free Man

Amanaz's Africa

Ricky Banda's Niwanji Walwa

Ngozi Family's 45,000 Volts

Oscillations' I Can See It Coming

Fireballs' Unreleased

=Cross Bones' Wise Man

