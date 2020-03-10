Watch the Music Video for Loyiso and Langa Mavuso’s Collaborative Single ‘Intliziyo’
Loyiso releases visuals for his 2019 single 'Intliziyo' featuring Langa Mavuso.
South African soul singers Loyiso Gijana and Langa Mavuso connect on the single "Intliziyo," a song about betrayal, admission and regret among other things.
The writing on the song, which was released in October 2019, stands out as much as the vocal performance. "Intliziyo" is littered with striking lines, especially the chorus in which the singer admits to having failed to take care of his partner's heart and is therefore asking her to pass it on to someone else. He sings, "Thath' intlizityo, unike omunye ngoba angisakwazi ukuyiphatha kahle."
Loyiso and Langa are two of the most loved and powerful voices in South Africa's contemporary soul music scene, and hearing them in one song is a gift we don't appreciate enough.
"Intliziyo" is treated to a fitting visual that plays out like a short drama film. The story is portrayed by a convincing cast of actors and actresses who convey the emotions the song carries perfectly. The film depicts various themes that each converge to portray the pain one person's actions can cause to those around them—the repercussions ripple further than one could imagine.
Loyiso is currently signed to the label Ambitiouz Entertainment. His introduction to many South African music fans was his appearance on Idols South Africa when he was just 16.
Langa Mavuso won the hearts of many music fans with his cult classic single "Sunday Blues."
Watch the music video for "Intliziyo" by Loyiso and Langa Mavuso below and stream the song underneath: