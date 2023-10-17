AfroSoul Sensation WurlD Unveils 'Don't Get Used To This' EP

Nigerian singer-songwriter WurlD is set to captivate his fans once again with his latest EP, Don’t Get Used To This, scheduled for release on November 10. The project kicks off with the release of the new single "Sarafina."

"Sarafina" is a showcase of WurlD's distinctive AfroSoul sound. In the song, the artist delves into the intoxication of new love over a whimsical and addictive rhythm. The track is co-produced by WurlD himself and Nigeria's very own Olaleye “Drizz” Toluwani. A music video for "Sarafina," directed by Liam Hoops in Los Angeles, is set to follow next week.

The EP features the propulsive summer anthem "Location," a reunion between WurlD and celebrated Afrobeats producer Sarz (known for working with Beyonce, Wizkid, and Drake). WurlD and Sarz previously joined forces on the 2019 collaborative EP, ILGWT (I Love Girls With Trobul).

WurlD has been a force in the music industry since, his AfroSoul sound all began with his 2016 track "Show You Off," featuring Shizzi and Walshy Fire. The track was celebrated for introducing a new melodic element to the then-burgeoning Afrobeats movement.

Born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria, WurlD has seamlessly straddled the worlds of Afrobeats and R&B, penning tracks for and collaborating with artists such as B.O.B., Akon, Mario, and Davido. Notably, he co-wrote 2019's "Blow My Mind," featuring Chris Brown, for Davido. The song became one of the most successful fusions of Afrobeats and R&B.

Don’t Get Used To This showcases WurlD's evolution as a singer, songwriter, and producer. It's also his most rhythmically consistent project to date, deeply rooted in the distinctive pulse of Lagos, Nigeria, where he has recently returned to live.

WurlD describes Don’t Get Used To This as a love project centered on embracing the present moment. He states, "We immerse ourselves in the depth of feelings and emotions experienced in the here-and-now, without dwelling on the past or anticipating the future. While this love is undeniably enchanting, we remember that tomorrow remains uncertain. Enjoy these sounds but don't get used to this."

You can check out the track "Sarafina."