Review This Year in Books With the Best African Literature of 2024

If you're looking to add some incredible African stories to your bookshelf, Brittle Paper’s 100 Notable African Books of 2024 is a great place to start. This year’s roundup highlights standout works across genres — poetry, speculative fiction, memoirs, children’s books and more.

Since its launch in 2018, Brittle Paper has celebrated the depth and diversity of African storytelling. The 2024 list features books from 25 countries, including first-timers like Western Sahara and Mauritius. It continues the tradition of spotlighting debut authors, who make up 30 percent of the selections — a testament to the continent's thriving literary scene.