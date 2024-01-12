Adekunle Gold Joins Doja Cat and Kodak Black on "The Book of Clarence" Soundtrack

Adekunle Gold is ringing in the year with some movie soundtrack magic. His first release of 2024 comes as a single on the soundtrack to the Jay-Z-produced film The Book of Clarence – out today. Gold joins American rappers Doja Cat and Kodak Black on the album’s third track, "Jeezu." Sharing the news with his fans on X (formerly Twitter) the Tequila Ever After crooner said, “Dekunle x Doja Cat x Kodak Black this friday! 🔥🦈.” Fellow Nigerian superstar Yemi Alade is also featured on the soundtrack with single "Sacred Love," performing alongside the film’s director Jeymes Samuel.

Excitement for Gold’s latest release ensued as one X follower stated, “This is the most random link up in Afrobeats ever!” And they’re not wrong as this would be the first time his American collaborators have entered the world of Afrobeats. Speaking to the globalized nature of the film’s soundtrack, Gold said on his Instagram last month, “It’s great to see such incredible representation in a first-of-its-kind film.” In his tweet, Gold also posted behind-the-scenes footage of his time in the studio recording his vocals for director Samuel.

Gold’s raspy tone introduces the musical cry for salvation, as Jeezu manifests as bass-heavy and suspenseful. “Jeezu, protect my soul, wash my sins, and let me fly,” the Nigerian singer expresses in the introduction and repeated chorus. His unique voice makes the perfect addition to the intense rap tune, highlighting the journey he has taken vocally.

Other notable names on the track list include Jamaican star Buju Banton, British songstress Jorja Smith, and American rapper Lil Wayne.

Listen to “Jeezu” By Jeymes Samuel, Doja Cat, Kodak Black & Adekunle Gold here.