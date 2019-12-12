OkayAfrica Presents: 'The Adinkra Oracle' December Reading with Simone Bresi-Ando
We're back with another Adinkra reading from Simone Bresi-Ando to help guide you through the end of the year—and the end of the decade.
It's the a new month and that means we're ready for a new Adinkra reading from Simone Bresi-Ando to help you navigate your December.
After cleansing the space, Simone will pull five Adinkra Ancestral Guidance Cards from a deck of 44 Adinkra symbols—these cards help to channel information, messages and direction from your ancestors using Adinkra symbols when read correctly. Remember, as Simone says, "these readings tell you what you need to know and not necessarily what you want to know—our ancestors are emotionally pure."
Simone gives a general reading of what December has in store to help you know what actions and thoughts are necessary to get the best out of the month. This is a special installment as it also guides you through the end of the year—and the end of the decade.
Watch below.
OkayAfrica Presents: 'The Adinkra Oracle' December Reading with Simone Bresi-Ando youtu.be
