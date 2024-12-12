Eight African Cultural Practices From UNESCO’s 2024 Intangible Heritage List
From the Durbar in Northern Nigeria to the Twāyef in Tunisia, these cultural practices shape culture and redefine traditions.
Each year, the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) champions the preservation of living cultural traditions through itsIntangible Cultural Heritage List. Launched in 2009, the initiative safeguards traditions and practices at risk of disappearing from public consciousness.
In a significant recognition of Africa's cultural diversity, more than 10 African nations have been honored on the list this year. The most recent being Côte d'Ivoire, for its famous cassava-based staple Attiéké. In honor of this latest inclusion, we've compiled a list of some countries whose sacred practices and traditions were added to the Intangible Cultural Heritage List this year and what makes these practices so vital to the communities that birthed them.
Ghana - The Kente Fabric
GHANA - 2009/11/28: Man weaving kente textile stripe using a traditional loom.
Photo by Raquel Maria Carbonell Pagola/LightRocket via Getty Images.
This year, Ghana’s Kente fabric was highlighted for its decades-long craftsmanship and its immovable impact on Ghanaian culture. The Kente fabric is known for its colorful horizontal lines and ability to tell a story and embody the history of the Ghanaian people. The Kente cloth, a formidable fashion statement, is made from woven silk, cotton, or rayon and finished forms, named after proverbs and imbued with famous sayings and social situations. The structured process of Kente production, with each community having its chief weaver whose role is to lead production, ensure standards, mediate conflicts amongst weavers and serve as a knowledge bridge.
Nigeria - The Durbar
@perfectomovies A Documentary Movie for the KANO DURBAR FESTIVAL 2023 {Eid Al-FITR} A Perfecto Movies Production. #arewa__tiktok #arewa #durbar #trending #emirates #fyp #for #foryoupage #tiktokindia #tiktokdubai #sony #cinematography #history ♬ original sound - perfectomovies
The Durbar is a colorful and vibrant cultural procession during the ninth and twelfth months of the Muslim calendar. This event is a significant cultural celebration in Kano, a state in Northern Nigeria, showcasing the traditions and rituals that preserve the region's history. The procession has been recognized on the Intangible Cultural Heritage List, highlighting the knowledge and skills involved in its preparation. These skills — leatherworking, horse grooming, drumming, riding, dyeing and blacksmithing — are handed down through generations, ensuring the tradition's longevity.
Cameroon - The Ngondo
From September to the first Sunday of December, the Sawa community in Cameroon embarks on the Ngondo tradition - a spiritual practice based on worshiping water oracles. The event is marked by traditional wrestling competitions, performances, a fair, beauty pageants and many other activities. The event is a time to shed grievances, seek spiritual favor and foster unity, spiritual consciousness and a strong sense of community.
Côte d’Ivoire - Attiéké
Attiéké, pronounced “atchekay,” is made from steamed cassava and is an Ivorian cuisine staple. Typically eaten with grilled fish, sometimes as breakfast, lunch and dinner, attiéké represents a vital part of Ivorian culture for its socioeconomic benefits. Making attiéké involves growing cassava tubers, grinding and mixing those tubers with fermented cassava until they reach a semolina texture, which is then steamed into the final dish.
Zambia - The Mangwengwe
@mutomolo Finally Namwanga Mambwe Mangwengwe Kuzyansi zyawa Zungu ❤️❤️❤️🇿🇲🇿🇲🇿🇲🔥🔥🔥....#nakondeborder #tunduma #tanzaniatiktok #zambiantiktok🇿🇲🇿🇲 #zambiantiktok🇿🇲 #zed #zed #mambwe #namwanga #unesco ♬ 15 minutos de Silencio - ⚔️richardjoshuaoficial⚔️
The Zambian Mangwengwe dance is defined by simple but meaningful movements. The shoulders and the waist move in circular motions while a lead singer, supporting dancers and hand-clappers complete the set-up. The dance is a pre-colonial traditional asset typically performed by women on special occasions, from weddings to funerals. It can function as a tool for adulation or critique depending on the function and who it is directed at.
Rwanda - The Intore
@africanheritagecity @INKOTANYI NI UBUZIMA ✊🏾❤️🤍💙 • INTORE 🔥✨ Inyamibwa showcases beauty, history of Rwandan culture through dance Dancing has always been part of Rwandan culture. What adds beauty to the traditional dances is that they are not only visually attractive; they are also meaningful, constituting a great reflection of Rwandan culture. Indeed, in traditional dancing, we find important elements of socialisation and identity which have been passed on orally over centuries. #TIA #thisisafrica #africanculture #thebeautyofafrica #inyamibwa🇷🇼 #rwanda ♬ original sound - African Heritage City
At the heart of it, the Intore dance from the people of Rwanda is a history-rich display of victory and authority. A warrior-style troupe typically performs the dance arranged based on their ranks on the battlefield. The dance is usually performed on important occasions or to acknowledge the presence of important personalities. With cultural festivals, dedicated knowledge processes, and organizations created around the dance, Intore is a defining feature of Rwandan culture.
Algeria - The Gandoura and MelehfaTikTok · 𝓙𝓲𝓳𝓮𝓵𝓲𝓪 🇩🇿
Garments are a powerful communication tool. They embody history, represent sacred customs, and function as an evolving creative playground. In Eastern Algeria, the Gandoura and Melehfa are two important traditional attires that accurately represent the importance of garments. The value of these garments is highlighted by their embroidery, accessories and an inclination for embellishment. They are commonly worn at important events such as weddings, political gatherings, national festivals and religious ceremonies.
Tunisia - The Twāyef
The Twāyef are poet troupes from the Ghbonten tribe whose practice emerged in the mid-19th century after Tunisia abolished slavery in 1846. Their lively and engaging performances, which include chants, songs and the traditional chenna drum, make for a festive, enjoyable experience. The Twāyef brings communities together — with different parts of the community contributing their skills, resources, and knowledge to their performances. The troupe, who often perform in white robes and red chechias caps, provide an avenue for local artisans to produce their customers and, in turn, pass down the craft to coming generations.
