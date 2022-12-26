Here's Our Top African TikToks From This Year
Twenty Twenty-Two was a year of many laughs and trends, let's take a look at who kept the continent part of the conversation.
AfroTok continues to steadily rise in popularity as the platform has given creator's on the continent a platform to share their unique talents and authority within the entertainment space. This year was no exception. Nigerian internet queen Taaooma continued to carve out space for African humor while dancing sensation TrophyBwoy kept the people moving all year long, connecting with the world around him through movement. As society confronts the new normal, it's nice to know that there are some who will always keep us entertained.
Here's our list of this year's best contributions to the world of #AfroTok in 2022.
1. @mxndisi
@mxndisi Eyyy kodwa Jesu 💀🥹 #videoxfoto#mxndisi♬ My Heart Will Go On (Titanic) - Maliheh Saeedi & Faraz Taali
South African comedian Mandi Stark has committed to their domestic worker character -- and we are grateful. This time around, the skit maker pokes fun at how hard it can be to be financially responsible sometimes. Hey, we're trying!
2. @Taaooma
@taaooma YOUR MUM EVER ASKED YOU TO DO THIS 😂😂? #taaooma♬ original sound - Queen Taaooma
Maryam Apaokagi AKA Taaooma is a Nigerian content creator, influencer, and business owner who is committed to keeping her five million fans well entertained. The comedian gained popularity for her funny dramatization of letting your intrusive thoughts win, all while keeping it relevant to the African eyeballs she keeps glued to her page.
3. @Jowodaaa
@jowodaaa♬ original sound - Maame Adwoa
Ghanaian influencer Maame Adwoa aka @Jowodaaa has become TikTok royalty and has developed her own secret language. The creator's silly pronunciations of her home country "Gharna" and other quirks have gained the star a lot of support and admiration from viewers around the world.
4. @SammiSupreme
@sammiesupreme♬ original sound - maastoneprophetes
Los Angeles-based Liberian TikTok creator @SammiSupreme is here to serve a WORD. Using Ghanaian Tiktoker @maastoneprophetes's iconic sound, the self-proclaimed creative tech babe shares the universal anxiety experienced when you get to an age where you're expected to know what's going on.
5. @MarkWiens
@markwiens West African Food - the original Jollof Rice in Senegal!! 🇸🇳 #tiktokfood#jollofrice#Senegal♬ original sound - Mark Wiens
Did you know that Jollof rice originated in Senegal?
American travel and food blogger Mark Wiens visited the West African country and gave his 1.5 million followers an intimate look into how exactly the original thieboudienne/ceebu jen dish is prepared from the hands of some of Senegal's finest ladies.
6. @senorfenty
@senorfenty Yoruba makeup Tutorial . Hope you guys like it . Ema binu yoruba mi ko da ra ra #fyp#makeup#yoruba#yorubatiktok♬ Joha - Asake
Nigerian beauty influencer Damilola Pattrik Ade (@senorfenty) is known for his flawless makeup skills -- both on his clients and himself. The UK based artist gifted fans with an in depth tutorial spoken only in his native language Yoruba, and we can't get enough.
7. @thatsso.nne
@thatsso.nne “slow down...” #fyp#OverwatchMe♬ hey hey hey slow down now - me personally….
We've all had a moment where we almost shared a little too much of our weekend adventures with our parents, and Nigerian creator Nneoma (@thatsso.nne) captured the moment of awakening perfectly.
8. @bibiyadee
@bibiyadee One of the many tricks I got from Nairobi. #kenyantiktok#fyp#foryou♬ original sound - Bibi
OK... this one is just crazy.
Kenyan creator @bibiyadee shook the internet when she shared this spaghetti-eating trick that our Kenyan siblings have been keeping a secret. We need an instruction manual on how to use the human body correctly.
9. @trophybwoy
@trophybwoy Comment where you’re watching from 🙏🏽🤍 #fypシ#foryoupage#trend#viral#dance#burnaboy#lastlast#vibe#newmonth#kid#afrobeats#afrodance♬ Last Last (Kompa Version) - DJKawest
Even the kids are tapped into whatever drug Burna Boy laces his tunes with. This heartwarming moment comes via dance wonder boy @trophybwoy as he continues to two-step his way onto our screens and into our hearts.
10. @dineozonke
@dineozonke#Zanzibar#Turtles#EastAfrica#instagramvsreality#scarytiktoks#viraltiktok#TravellingAfricans#bucketlist#funnyvideo#TravelZanzibar#funnymoments#funnytiktok#SouthAfricaTravel#kenyantiktok#Africa#WTF#fypシ#fyp#foryou#Zanzibar#helpmeplease#whatwasithinking#dontdoitgirl♬ original sound - dineozonke
A solid example of expectations meeting reality, South African TikTok creator Dineo Zonke (@dineozonke) prioritized vulnerability and comedy as she shared a clip of her visit to Zanzibar's infamous Turtle Sanctuary. *insert "Why are you running?" clip here*
