The 5 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

Adekunle Gold 'Mercy'
Nigerian star Adekunle Gold shares the futuristic visuals for "Mercy," one of the highlights from his recent album Catch Me If You Can. The new DK-directed music video pairs sci-fi cinematography with classic Nollywood aesthetics, and features a cameo from Baba Fryo whose '90s song "Dem Go Dey Pose" is sampled on the track.
Jesse Royal x Stonebwoy 'Dirty Money'
Jamaica's Jesse Royal connects with Ghanaian dancehall star Stonebwoy in the new music video for "Dirty Money," taken from his Grammy-nominated album Royal. The song packs a powerful political message about corruption over an upbeat track. "The inspiration... came from us questioning the system and how it operates. I remember asking myself ‘Who judges the judge?'," Royal states.
Toxicated Keys "Zaka Zaka" feat. SoulMusiQ SA x Danger De Talented x Dyy
Young South African duo Toxicated Keys—comprised of 18-year-old Phadishi Mokwele and 19-year-old Thabang Makhafola—recently shared their debut single and music video for "Zaka Zaka." The duo, who hailr from the Pretoria township of Mamelodi, like to call their sound 'Rough Amapiano,' which according to them "drops the the soulful vibe and warm synths of classic Amapiano to make room to harder, sometimes unpredictable and arhythmic drum patterns, and percussive, toxic-sounding basslines." Get into it above.
L.A.X & Ayra Starr 'Options'
Lagos' L.A.X drops the official video for his recent single “Options'' alongside the highly-buzzing Ayra Starr. The song and video sees the two Nigerian stars riffing on themes of love and heartbreak in several left-field settings. L.A.X. is set to play his first ever UK headline in May at Brixton Electric.
Madonna x Sickick 'Frozen' (Fireboy DML Remix)
Fireboy DML continues on the blazing hot streak that followed "Peru" and now jumps on Madonna and producer Sickick's "Frozen" remix. The Nigerian comes in around the 1-minute mark and proceeds to take over the track with some solid verses and melodic lines. Big time collab for Fireboy!
