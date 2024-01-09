Allegations Against Late Nigerian Televangelist Stir Mixed Reaction on Social Media

The revelations from the BBC Africa Eye’s latest documentary about one of Nigeria's most well-known public figures has elicited polarizing reactions on social media from across the continent.

Through a freshly released three-part documentary titled Disciples: The Cult of TB Joshua, the late preacher, who was known to many around the world as a charismatic and religious idol, is now posthumously facing allegations of rape, torture, abuse, and forced abortions experienced by former worshippers.

By interviewing members of the famed Synagogue Church of all Nations, the investigation revealed Joshua to be at the center of these atrocities. The BBC accompanied their exposé with a full editorial on the beloved church leader, alleging that this plethora of abuse had taken place in a clandestine Lagos compound for almost 20 years.

The “disciples,” based off the documentary title and not to be confused with a literal biblical definition, are a prized stable of alleged victims who sat down with the BBC to share their harrowing stories. Mostly women, they span race and ethnicity, by account of Joshua shaping his church into a global, miracle-working behemoth.

The revelations have hit social media hard. While the doc has drawn out the expected memes, as per usual internet practice, a myriad of perspectives have also come to the fore. One of them, on X, formerly known as Twitter, is simple and straightforward, saying, "Anything they said TB Joshua did, he did it. EOD."