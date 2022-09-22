Major Lazer, Major League, Tiwa Savage & Maphorisa Want You to Have Some 'Koo Koo Fun'
Major Lazer and Major League Djz just released they're collaborative "Koo Koo Fun" record featuring Tiwa Savage and DJ Maphorisa.
Major Lazer and Major League Djz drop a new track featuring Tiwa Savage and DJ Maphorisa. The dance record, which is additionally produced by Don Jazzy and Stargate is accompanied by a bubbly music video which showcases a disco scene and African modern party scene. The track is the first of Major Lazer’s music releases this year and is primarily in the Amapiano style—the South African sound that has recently become widely successful in Africa and the diaspora. "Koo Koo Fun" is a musical reunion for Major Lazer and DJ Maphorisa, who had previously collaborated on the song “Particula,” which featured Ice Prince, Jidenna, Patoranking and Nasty C.
Major Lazer is a dance music group that includes record producer Diplo, DJs Walshy Fire and Ape Drums. The group was originally founded 2008, and although some original members are no longer a part of the team, the current trio have achieved great commercial strides and global success so far.
Major League Djz aretwin brothers who have quickly risen to prominence on the South African dance music scene and have become commercially successful for their hit dance songs, which have continued to place African music on the map. The duo recently performed at Coachella alongside Black Coffee and at the O2 Academy Brixton.
Maphorisa is a South African producer, and vocalist, whose production credits have been featured on records from the likes of Drake, Wizkid and Black Coffee, among others. Nigeria's Tiwa Savage is a pioneer in her own right, with numerous accolades and a global recognition, the icon has solidified as Africa's leading pioneers, harnessing motherhood and superstardom seamlessly.
Watch the music video for "Koo Koo Fun" below.
