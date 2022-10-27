The 9 Best South African Songs of the Month (October)
Featuring DJ Maphorisa, Cooper Pabi, Musa Keys, DJ Sliqe, A-Reece, and more.
Here are the South African songs and music videos that caught our attention this month.
DJ Maphorisa & Visca ‘Ba Straata’ feat. 2woshort, Stompiiey, ShaunMusiq, Fteearse & Madumane
DJ Maphorisa ushers the new generation of the next amapiano superstars on his latest single with producer/DJ and New Money Gang signee Visca. “Ba Straata” features explosive vocalists 2woshort and Stompiiey and is co-produced by the duo ShaunMusiq and Fteearse. The song serves as the title track and preceding single to Maphorisa and Visca’s forthcoming project, and like most viral tracks has sparked a dance challenge that’s popular on TikTok and in clubs.
Cooper Pabi ‘Cooperville’
Fast-rising amapiano vocalist Cooper Pabi unleashed her new project Cooperville. The EP follows after her two-track single pack Isphithiphithi, which helped introduce her to the music industry. Cooperville follows after the release of the singles “Banyana Ke Bafana”, “Mama” and “Waga Bietjie” and hosts a plethora of guests in Focalistic, Mellow & Sleazy, Blxckie, Ch’cco, Lady Du, amongst others. “Cooperville is a universe that I created to help my fans see the world from my lenses, Cooperville is a happy place, a place for dreamers and team players,” shared Cooper during the EP’s listening session.
Konke, Musa Keys, Chley ‘M’nike’ feat. Sayfar
Following the success of “Kancane,” Konke, Musa Keys, and Chley team up again on their latest single, “M’nike” — this time bringing along producer Sayfar. TAYO Projects’ head honcho Musa Keys discovered Konke off the internet early this year, and the 20-year-old vocalist has already performed in Mozambique, Tanzania, and Kenya. “Working with Musa Keys was something I always dreamt of. It’s a feeling that humbles me because I know how long it takes other artists to get recognized in the industry and for me, everything just happened in a matter of months,” Konke said in a recent interview.
DJ Sliqe, 25K & Maglera Doe Boy ‘Champion Music 2’
DJ Sliqe assembled street rappers 25K and Maglera Doe Boy for the sequel to their collaborative tape Champion Music. In the second edition, the trio continues to exhibit their lyrical and production prowess on songs like “Trailblazers” and “Goat Talk”, while providing their narrations of hood tales. The well-curated, 8-track EP boasts features such as Blxckie, Emtee, Zingah, Saudi, and newcomer Flow Jones Jr, as well as production assists from MashBeatz and BLFR.
Sino Msolo ‘Fezisa’
Since the release of his debut album Mamela under El-World Music in 2019, Sino Msolo’s star has risen to greater heights. He has been a guest feature on major amapiano hits like De Mthuda’s “Jola,” Uncle Waffles’ “Tanzania,” and Musa Keys’ “Wena”. He has become a staple singer/songwriter within the scene. It is no surprise that for his sophomore, the vocalist pivots to the popular genre, bringing his own flair to it by telling heartfelt stories and well-throughout, sincere songwriting.
A-Reece ‘Deadlines: Free P2’
Having dropped his debut studio album Paradise (2016) and subsequent projects From Me To You & You Only (2017) and And I’m Only 21 (2018) on October 21, prolific rapper A-Reece continued to keep his streak of dropping projects on that particular day. The release of Deadlines: Free P2 still came as a surprise though as his die-hard fans were anticipating the release of the sequel to Paradise. On the project, the Pretorian-native sticks to his usual introspective raps and mysterious, larger-than-life persona. “How else can I say this, when I was 17 I was better than your favourites. I was 19, doing sold out stages. Came out the label, thought I wouldn’t make it?” he raps on opener “BAD GUY.”
Yumbs ‘The First Offering’
Producer/DJ and multi-instrumentalist Yumbs dropped his debut EP, aptly titled The First Offering. The 21-year-old production credits stretch deep, from superstars like Cassper Nyovest to fellow beat smiths Musa Keys and Kelvin Momo. For his first body of work, Yumbs follows in the footsteps of the latter by opting to stick to soulful ‘piano tunes carried by gleamy chord progressions and fruity guitar licks.
Lebo Mathosa ‘Forever’
Lebo Mathosa’s classics “Au Dede,” “Brand New Day,” and “I Love Music” get reimagined on this new commemorative EP, aptly titled Forever. Tasked with the reinterpretations are BlaQRhythm, Josiah De Disciple, Karyendasoul, North the Jap, and Sam Deep, who give the songs modern-day twists of amapiano and Afrotech. Forever ensures that Mathosa’s legacy continues on, 15 years after the iconic singer’s tragic car accident which stole her life.
Nathi ‘Usiba Lwe Gazi’
After a short hiatus, Nathi returns with his fourth studio album, Usiba Lwe Gazi. While maintaining his signature Afrosoul sound in songs like “Isandla”, the singer/songwriter also experiments with the contemporaries of Afropop and amapiano on most parts of the LP. “I have tried to explore the sound to show that I am creative too. I know people fell in love with the Buyelekhaya sound, but this one shows that I have grown as a musician. I call it ngxubevange (a mix). I have also catered for hip-hop and gospel lovers,” shared the renowned musician.
