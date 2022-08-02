The 10 Best South African Songs of the Month (July)
Featuring Blaq Diamond, Sliqe, Blxckie, Mlindo The Vocalist, Mellow & Sleazy and more.
Here are the South African songs and music videos that caught our attention this month.
Blaq Diamond 'Ilanga'
Afro-pop duo Blaq Diamond announced their departure from their label Ambitiouz Entertainment with the release of their latest single “Ilanga.” Opting for a drill-leaning sound while maintaining their melodic approach, the duo uses the track to detail their music journey thus far.
DJ Sliqe 'Sta Soft' ft. Emtee, 25k & Flow Jones Jr.
Hip hop DJ/producer Sliqe dropped his first single of the year “Sta Soft.” The trumpet-laden, anthemic song features rapstars 25K and Emtee, who deliver stellar verses, while rising act Flow Jones Jr. comes through with the standout, catchy chorus.
Mlindo The Vocalist ‘Lindokuhle’
After taking a hiatus since his ground-breaking debut, Mlindo The Vocalist returns to the scene with the self-titled sophomore, Lindokuhle. “I just wanted to take my time, grow as a person, not just rush it because people are hungry for music. I just talk about everything that I was going through these past 4 years, the ups and downs,” he tells Apple Music. Recording in his own studio during the hard lockdown, the well rounded, 9-track album is testament that Mlindo is here to stay.
Blxckie x A-Reece ‘sneaky’
Two of the new generation of South African hip hop proponents, Blxckie and A-Reece link up for “Sneaky.” With the release of the song, Blxckie also shared news of the deluxe edition of his R&B-tinged EP, 4LUV which is slated to drop in August.
Jay Music 'THE FXCKIN INJURY' ft. Mellow & Sleazy, DJ SOL K
Burgeoning acts Jay Music and DJ Sol K joined forces with the blazing hot Mellow & Sleazy for an explosive collaboration titled “The Fxckin Injury.” Everything Mellow & Sleazy touches turns to gold this year and this song continues on that streak.
Mellow & Sleazy 'Bacardi Fest'
Ahead of their Barcadi Festival, Mellow & Sleazy released their second EP of the year, titled after the show. Barcadi Fest is their second EP for the year and had the banger “Wenza Kanjani” as the lead single. The project is filled with bacardi house influences which the dynamic duo has become mostly known for, while also exploring their new alteration, ‘ancestral piano’ on the track “Badimo ba Pitori”.
Tyler ICU 'Inhliziyo' feat. Nkosazana Daughter, Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa
“Banyana” and “Izolo” hit-maker Tyler ICU returns to the fore with a brand new, heart throbbing track “Intliziyo.” The song, which features soothing vocals from Nkosazana Daughter and additional production from Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa, comes after Tyler’s joint EP with Freddy K.
Inkabi Nation 'Voicemail'
Big Zulu and artists signed to his label Inkabi Records treated their fans to a Afropop, posse-cut titled “Voicemail.” The collaboration which features Big Zulu, Mduduzi Ncube, Lwah Ndlunkulu, Siya Ntuli and Xowla, is the first time all the artists are on one song and it came out remarkable.
Stakev ‘Shout’ feat. Kabza De Small
Piano-hub artist Stakev and his label boss Kabza De Small finally put out the long-awaited thumping track “Shout.” Before it’s official release, Stakev, Kabza and a host of other DJs have been teasing and playing the song in their live sets.
DJ Maphorisa x 031Choppa ‘Messiah’ feat. Madumane
The iconic DJ Maphorisa taps 031Choppa for the afrobeats-inspired, sensual track “Messiah.” DJ Maphorisa/Madumane dropped the track as a loosie, just before releasing the 3-track joint EP with Kabza De Small,Scorpion Kings Live 2.0, ahead of their historic show in Sun Bet Area in Pretoria.