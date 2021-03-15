South Africa Celebrates Anatii's First Grammy Win
South African hip-hop artist and producer, Anatii, has bagged his first Grammy award accolade and South Africans are loving it.
South African musician, Anatii, has reportedly received his first Grammy award win for his contribution to Beyonce's hit single "Brown Skin Girl" featuring Wizkid. This comes after the video for "Brown Skin Girl" was announced as the winner of the "Best Music Video" award at the 63rd Grammy awards. South African have been sharing celebratory messages to Anatii all over social media.
Read: Listen to an Hour-Long Mix of Songs Produced by Anatii
Anatii was part of the creative team that worked on writing "Brown Skin Girl" from Beyonce's album Lion King: The Gift. According to TimesLIVE, Anatii was elated to be part of the team that exhibited "pure energy" and were open to cultural shift. Beyonce's songs and videography have since caused a huge wave of success with the album which celebrates Blackness in all its forms. The Black Is King album saw a few of South Africans featured; house music artist Busiswa and Moonchild Sanelly featured on the heavy bass track "My Power" while Nandi Madida played the famous character of Nala from the movie The Lion King.
The prestigious Grammy award took place this past Sunday night. Nigerian artist, Burna Boy, walked away with the coveted award "Best Global Music Album" for Twice As Tall.
Anatii has yet to publicly share his response on the Grammy win but South Africans have gone ahead and celebrated on his behalf. Here are few responses from Twitter.
So proud to be South African rn, congratulations on your big win! @ANATII 🇿🇦 #GRAMMYs https://t.co/O55fNs4aCU— The Real Skinny Chef 👩🏾🍳 (@The Real Skinny Chef 👩🏾🍳)1615812655.0
Big congrats @ANATII first artist from our hip hop fraternity to win a Grammy!!!!! 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 his not a man of many wo… https://t.co/ONxFkd3Dob— 16V (@16V)1615807724.0
Our very own Grammy winner... Anatii u continue to make us so proud! We miss u! 🇿🇦 https://t.co/SZZkDRScqq— Lerato Motho Sengadi (@Lerato Motho Sengadi)1615792780.0
Congrats to Trevor Noah, Anatii, Wizkid and Burna Boy. AFRICAN SOIL!!! #GRAMMYs— R.M Phoolo (@R.M Phoolo)1615759099.0
Anatii is a Grammy award winning songwriter ❤— Kgatliso (@Kgatliso)1615751819.0
Congrats @ANATII on his Grammy award ... BROWN SKIN GIRL 😩🏆🔥— AMAWELE 🎹🏆 (@AMAWELE 🎹🏆)1615757678.0