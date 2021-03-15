grammys
Nobantu Shabangu
Mar. 15, 2021 02:39PM EST
Photo by Frennie Shivambu/ Getty Images

Anatii during the DStv Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards (DStvMVCA) event at the Sandton Convention Centre on August 26, 2017 in Sandton, South Africa.

South Africa Celebrates Anatii's First Grammy Win

South African hip-hop artist and producer, Anatii, has bagged his first Grammy award accolade and South Africans are loving it.

South African musician, Anatii, has reportedly received his first Grammy award win for his contribution to Beyonce's hit single "Brown Skin Girl" featuring Wizkid. This comes after the video for "Brown Skin Girl" was announced as the winner of the "Best Music Video" award at the 63rd Grammy awards. South African have been sharing celebratory messages to Anatii all over social media.

Anatii was part of the creative team that worked on writing "Brown Skin Girl" from Beyonce's album Lion King: The Gift. According to TimesLIVE, Anatii was elated to be part of the team that exhibited "pure energy" and were open to cultural shift. Beyonce's songs and videography have since caused a huge wave of success with the album which celebrates Blackness in all its forms. The Black Is King album saw a few of South Africans featured; house music artist Busiswa and Moonchild Sanelly featured on the heavy bass track "My Power" while Nandi Madida played the famous character of Nala from the movie The Lion King.

The prestigious Grammy award took place this past Sunday night. Nigerian artist, Burna Boy, walked away with the coveted award "Best Global Music Album" for Twice As Tall.

Anatii has yet to publicly share his response on the Grammy win but South Africans have gone ahead and celebrated on his behalf. Here are few responses from Twitter.







