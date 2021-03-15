Burna Boy and Wizkid Score Big at 2021 Grammys
Burna Boy's 'Twice As Tall' album snagged a Grammy for 'Best Global Music Album' while Beyoncé's collaboration with Wizkid, Blue Ivy and SAINt JHN won 'Best Music Video' for 'Brown Skin Girl'.
The 63rd Grammys took place yesterday and it was indeed a glorious affair. Hosted by South African comedian and host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah, the night boasted surprise appearances (Beyoncé) and several historic wins (Beyoncé again in addition to Blue Ivy Carter, Taylor Swift and Megan Thee Stallion). However, it's Burna Boy and Wizkid's epic wins that have both the continent and the diaspora on a high. We're certainly here for ALL OF IT.
READ: Burna Boy, Angelique Kidjo, Trevor Noah & More Earn 2020 Grammy Nominations
Burna Boy won a Grammy in the "Best Global Music Album" category for his exquisite sophomore album, Twice As Tall. Having been previously snubbed at the 2020 awards show, following his critically acclaimed debut album, African Giant, it was certainly a well-deserved win for the Nigerian superstar. Additionally, it was also somewhat of a turning point for the awards show which has historically attempted to peddle the idea that African music is monolithic.
The Grammys described Burna Boy's album as "a masterclass in the vibe and hustle that have made [him] an international musical force" and went on to add, "[He] continues to torch limitations, seamlessly blending styles and genres and fearlessly fuelling the fire heating the melting pot of pop, Afrobeat, dancehall, reggae and more."
Wizkid, on the other hand, snagged a Grammy for his feature on Beyoncé's "Brown Skin Girl" alongside her daughter Blue Ivy as well as American rapper, SAINt JHN. The uplifting track, which has become an anthem for many Black women, especially dark-skinned women, won in the "Best Music Video" category. This is in addition to having won a Soul Train award for "Best Collaboration Performance" back in 2019.
The two Nigerian music heavyweights were definitely flying their flag high last night.
Below is the full list of Grammy winners:
Album of the Year: Taylor Swift, folklore
Record of the Year, recognising overall performance on a song: Billie Eilish, Everything I Wanted
Song of the Year, for songwriting: H.E.R., Dernst Emile II and Tiara Thomas, I Can't Breathe
Best New Artist: Megan Thee Stallion
Best Music Video: Beyonce, Brown Skin Girl
Best Rap Album: Nas, King's Disease
Best Rap Song: Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce, Savage
Best Rap Performance: Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce, Savage
Best Rock Album: The Strokes, The New Abnormal
Best Rock Song: Brittany Howard, Stay High
Best Rock Performance: Fiona Apple, Shameika
Best Pop Vocal Album: Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia
Best Pop Solo Performance: Harry Styles, Watermelon Sugar
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande, Rain on Me
Best R&B Album: John Legend, Bigger Love
Best R&B Performance: Beyonce, Black Parade
Best Alternative Music Album: Fiona Apple, Fetch the Bolt Cutters
Best Global Music Album: Burna Boy, Twice as Tall
Best Country Album: Miranda Lambert, Wildcard
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Kanye West, Jesus Is King
Best Comedy Album: Tiffany Haddish, Black Mitzvah
Best Song Written for Visual Media: Billie Eilish, No Time to Die (for No Time to Die)
